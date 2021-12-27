New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Domestic Appliances Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193320/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the growth catalysts for small domestic appliances are increasing demand for domestic appliances in developing countries, growing disposable income due to the surge in working-class population, rising utilization of internet and online shopping, and constant technological developments.



With the help of small domestic appliances, users can efficiently and effectively carry out indoor activities like cooking, resulting in massive utilization of these appliances among households. In addition, individuals can save a significant amount of time and effort by using small kitchen appliances for household activities.



The rise in demand for extremely sophisticated and smart appliances is forcing many manufacturers to put high investments in R&D activities to update their home appliances. In addition, consumers are demanding smart devices and appliances which are compatible with the internet of things and smartphones.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market of small domestic appliances has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The individuals preferred to substitute their old appliances with smart and full-featured appliances during the period of the global pandemic. During the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020, the cases of COVID-19 were rapidly increased, hence encouraging clinics, hospitals, railways stations, and airports bodies to give the highest priority to hygiene and cleaning of these places.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for small domestic appliances. In addition, this is majorly owing to the work-from-home model adopted by the companies, forcing people to stay inside their homes. The boredom and lack of social interactions motivated many people to try their hand at cooking. This has further created massive growth opportunities for the players operating in the market during the pandemic period.



Market Growth factors



Increasing female working population



As the number of working females is constantly increasing, their inclination towards household chores is reducing. As these domestic appliances effectively manage many household chores, many working-class people have increased their spending on these products. In addition, the working parents are increasingly realizing the benefits of these appliances which would further fuel the demand and growth of these products in the market.



Rise in awareness about the benefits of these appliances



The home appliance market has remarkably evolved and constant innovations and technological developments have further fuelled the market growth. Traditionally, many people would do all the household chores like cleaning, ironing the clothes, and other daily activities manually. However, the rising awareness about the innovative and energy-efficient home appliance products among consumers has created new growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Need for regular maintenance



Various small domestic appliances need regular maintenance which consumes a significant amount of time as well as cost. This may act as a restraint for the growth and demand for small domestic appliances in the market. Moreover, technical issues often provide a bad end-user experience of using these appliances. As these appliances frequently face issues, consumers need to take out the time from their busy and hectic schedules. With the rising number of working people, they have less time for these activities which could hinder the growth of the overall small domestic appliances market.



Product Type Outlook



The Small Domestic Appliances Market is divided into Cooking/Baking and Heating Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Personal and Animal Care, Textile Handling Appliances, Cleaning Appliances, Air-Treatment Appliances, and others. The cooking/baking and heating appliances segment would display a promising growth rate in the small home appliances market during the forecasting period.



Distribution Channel



The Small Domestic Appliances Market is segmented into the Supermarket/Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Retail Stores, E-Commerce, and Others. In 2020, the supermarket/hypermarket segment procured a significant revenue share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecasting period.



End User Outlook



The Small Domestic Appliances Market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment garnered a significant revenue share of the market. In addition, the segment is likely to showcase a prominent growth rate during the forecasting period. Hotels, commercial & government complexes, restaurants, offices hospitals, and small, medium enterprises are included in the commercial segment.



Regional Outlook



The Small Domestic Appliances Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America acquired the second-largest revenue share of the small domestic appliances market and would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. The demand for new and advanced kitchen and cleaning is expected to rise due to the growing utilization of energy-efficient small domestic appliances due to the reducing consumption of energy.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation) (Candy Hoover Group Srl), Dyson Limited, The Glen Dimplex Group (Morphy Richards), Groupe SEB, Kenwood Limited (De’ Longhi Group), Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Russell Hobbs), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Electrolux AB, and Whirlpool Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Small Domestic Appliances Market



Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations:



Sep-2021: Bosch Smart Home came into a partnership with Yale, the leading smart home security provider from the ASSA ABLOY group. The partnership aimed to make a safer home all-around smart home and smart lock for higher security and convenience. Following the partnership, Bosch integrated Yale’s award-winning Linus Smart Lock to provide its users with the alternative of smart access solutions for their homes. Moreover, this opens up various new and feasible ways to combine front doors and apartment doors into smart habits for higher convenience and security in the Bosch Smart Home.



Aug-2021: Russell Hobbs collaborated with Emma Bridgewater, a British ceramics manufacturing company. Through this collaboration, the two companies aimed to launch the latest range. This latest range has a polka dot stand mixer and a three-in-one blender and replicates the polka dot breakfast collection of the company.



Jul-2021: Groupe SEB formed a partnership with Back Market, the marketplace leader in reconditioned devices. Through this partnership, the Spanish subsidiary of Groupe SEB would commercialize its own reconditioned small domestic appliances on Back Market. In addition, the online stores for Rowenta, Moulinex, and Krups brands of Groupe SEB would be made available via Back Market, offering a new sales channel with higher potential. This partnership would also allow Back Market to sell reconditioned Groupe SEB brand items on its platforms in countries such as France, Spain, and Portugal.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Dyson introduced Dyson V15 Detect Absolute in Romania. This latest product is equipped with Laser Detect technology to uncover latent dust at home, part of the new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners. Through this launch, the company would offer a Romanians via a vacuum cleaner designed to uncover latent dust as small as 10 microns and integrated with an acoustic piezo sensor that can give scientific evidence of what has been cleaned.



May-2021: Dyson rolled out V15 Detect and V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaners, two latest brands of vacuum cleaners integrated with dust-detecting laser technology. Through this launch, the company aimed to expand sales during the emerging trend of stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, and these products would be sold in South Korea.



Apr-2021: Dyson introduced an air purifier with new sensing technology to destroy potentially dangerous indoor pollutants. With the latest solid-state formaldehyde sensing, completely-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration, and 20% quieter airflow projection, the latest Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde range helps develop a cleaner home environment.



Aug-2020: Dyson rolled out two new attachments for the Dyson AirwrapTM styler. An extra barrel and brush enable users to customize the tool to suit their hair type and wanted style, easily attaining better style each day. The Dyson AirwrapTM styler is boosted by the Dyson digital motor V9 and utilizes Coanda technology to get voluminous curls, natural waves, and smooth, straighter styles at home.



Apr-2020: Dyson released the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool in the US, a machine designed to automatically purify as well as hygienically humidify the complete room throughout the year. This latest product is based on the well-established purification range of Dyson, which eliminates 99.97% of air pollutants as small as 0.3 microns in the home. Moreover, the product features an innovative technology column featuring a single high-power UV-C light to kill waterborne bacteria.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Haier Europe took over Fisher & Paykel Appliances Italia, a company that designs, manufactures, and markets household products. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to further strengthen its presence and growth in the global home appliances market by leveraging product complementarity, geographical proximity, and an increase in manufacturing capacity.



Apr-2021: De’ Longhi, a parent company of Kenwood, took over Capital Brands Holdings, a leading company in the personal blenders segment with the Nutribullet and Magic Bullet brands. The acquisition aimed to fulfil the goals of the company to expand its geographical footprints and growth by external lines.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2021: Dyson expanded its geographical reach by establishing its demo stores in Bengaluru and Chennai. Through these stores, the company would further strengthen its presence across India and increase its retail presence in India to 12 stores.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Cooking/Baking and Heating Appliances



• Kitchen Appliances



• Personal and Animal Care



• Textile Handling Appliances



• Cleaning Appliances



• Air-Treatment Appliances



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket/Hypermarket



• Brand Outlets



• Retail Stores



• E-Commerce



• Others



By End User



• Residential



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation) (Candy Hoover Group Srl)



• Dyson Limited



• The Glen Dimplex Group (Morphy Richards)



• Groupe SEB



• Kenwood Limited (De’ Longhi Group)



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Russell Hobbs)



• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.



• Electrolux AB



• Whirlpool Corporation



