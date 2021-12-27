New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resveratrol Market By Product Type, By Application, By Form, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193319/?utm_source=GNW

It is majorly used to treat hay fever, a type of allergy, and reduce weight. People may experience many side effects of resveratrol in the body such as reduction in blood clotting and expansion of blood vessels.



The skin of grapes contains a large amount of resveratrol that protects the plant from sun damage and fungal diseases and due to this reason; wine also contains more levels of resveratrol in comparison to other natural food. Red wine only contains slight amount of resveratrol of around 1 to 2 mg per 8 ounces of red wine.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the grape farms across various parts of the world, which is the major source of resveratrol. The disruption in the global supply chain due to numerous restrictions imposed on the companies like lockdown and the temporary ban on manufacturing units have affected the supply of resveratrol-based products.



In addition, the pandemic has motivated consumers to consume healthier food items and maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as boost their immune system, which is creating more demand for resveratrol-based dietary supplements. Along with that, the shifting preference of the consumers on dietary supplements would further augment the demand and growth of the resveratrol market in the coming years.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Rising consumption of dietary supplements



There is an increase in the demand for various dietary supplements around the world due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers along with the high adoption of healthy food substitutes. Due to this high consumption of dietary supplements, the demand for resveratrol would surge in the coming years. Due to the sedentary lifestyle of the people, unhealthy food patterns, and hectic schedules, the cases of various diseases like cardiovascular diseases have been increased. The majority of dietary supplements contain resveratrol due to its various health benefits, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period.



Growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of resveratrol



Owing to the growing health and wellness awareness among people, they are highly inclined towards the consumption of healthier and fortified foods & beverages, and better skincare products. Resveratrol contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties, which are very helpful for the human body. As people are getting more aware of these benefits, the demand for resveratrol would also increase across the world. Moreover, the increasing demand for antioxidants of resveratrol-based skincare products and functional food items for fighting against various degenerative health issues are boosting the demand for resveratrol in the market.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



High Cost Of Resveratrol-Based Products



By using resveratrol compounds in various cosmetics and supplements, manufacturers increase the overall cost of the products and hence, increase the price of their end product. Due to this high cost, numerous consumers may reduce the consumption of these products, which is estimated to hinder the growth of the resveratrol market in the upcoming years. In addition, stringent regulation of dietary supplements and dearth of proper research for its utilization would hamper the growth of the resveratrol market during the forecast period.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Natural Resveratrol and Synthetic Resveratrol. In 2020, the natural resveratrol segment dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast years.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications. The nutraceuticals segment procured the highest revenue share in the resveratrol market in 2020 and is projected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Liquid and Powder. The power segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the resveratrol market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America garnered the maximum revenue share of the resveratrol market. The usage of resveratrol is accelerating in this region due to the increased consumption of resveratrol among the customers, especially in the form of supplements.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evolva Holding SA, Sabinsa Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Maypro, Laurus Labs Limited, JF Natural, Great Forest Biomedical Ltd. and Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Resveratrol Market



Oct-2021: Royal DSM took over First Choice Ingredients, a market-leading manufacturer of concentrated dairy flavors. Through this acquisition, DSM would escalate the growth of First Choice Ingredients by introducing its products outside the US to DSM’s worldwide customer base and combine its solutions in DSM’s full offering on texture, health, and taste in sustainable solutions for Food & Beverage consumers.



Aug-2021: Lonza expanded its geographical reach in Guangzhou by expanding its drug product manufacturing capabilities. Through this expansion, the company would support domestic and worldwide users by supplying clinical trials and commercial batches across China.



Jun-2021: Evolva unveiled Veri-te PETS resveratrol, an ingredient for healthy living. This ingredient would help in fulfilling the increasing pet parents’ demand for clean labels and addressing age-related challenges.



Nov-2020: Laurus Labs announced the acquisition of Richcore Lifesciences, a fast-growing biotech company. Through this acquisition, Laurus Labs would enter into the broader biotechnology and biologics segments by offering the company access to its high-growth areas across the world. Moreover, Laurus Labs would drive and assist Richcore to achieve scale and enhance product offerings.



Oct-2020: DSM acquired Erber Group, a food and feed safety company. Under this acquisition, Erber Group’s Biomin and Romer Labs would expand the company’s range of higher value-add specialty solutions.



Dec-2018: Sabinsa expanded its geographical footprints in Greater Toronto by opening an office. By opening the office, the company aimed to expand its existing presence in the Canadian dietary supplements market.



Apr-2018: Lonza introduced Metabiotics Resveratrol ECT GEO bioactive, a biotechnological ingredient ideal for cosmetic formulations. This product would protect skin from urban lifestyle & environmental stressors and assist in enhancing the youthfulness & radiance of the skin by minimizing the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines.



Apr-2017: Evolva joined hands with Cargill, an American privately held global food corporation. This collaboration aimed to produce and commercialize EverSweet, the next-generation stevia sweetener.



Feb-2017: Evolva released Veri-te, Evolva’s high-quality trans-resveratrol. The Veri-te resveratrol would be utilized to make high-purity ingredients with the same thickness, ranging from medicines to food ingredients.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Natural Resveratrol and



• Synthetic Resveratrol



By Application



• Nutraceuticals



• Pharmaceuticals



• Cosmetics and



• Other Applications



By Form



• Liquid



• Powder



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Evolva Holding SA



• Sabinsa Corporation



• Lonza Group AG



• Maypro



• Laurus Labs Limited



• JF Natural



• Great Forest Biomedical Ltd.



• Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________