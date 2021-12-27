New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Chip Market By End User, By Technology, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193318/?utm_source=GNW

Protein chip is also called protein microarrays. It enables the simultaneous determination of a wide range of analytes from less quantity of samples under a single experiment. In addition, this protein chip comprises a support surface like bead, a glass slide, nitrocellulose membrane, or microtiter plate, on which a range of capture proteins is bound. Moreover, probe molecules that are generally labeled with a fluorescent dye are included in the array.



Further, Protein Chip is economical, automated, rapid, and more sensitive, using lesser number of samples and reagents. These protein microarrays have high-throughput technology behind them, which is comparatively simple to develop as it is based on technology made for DNA microarrays that have been broadly utilized microarrays. Additionally, this technology is utilized to monitor interactions & activities of proteins and to specify their function on a large scale.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the protein chip market. It is because there is a high demand for protein chips from diagnostics laboratories. People infected with COVID-19 need to undergo several tests to find out the body’s vitals. The protein chip assists in the identification of proteins and the way the virus infects them, by offering them complete body check-ups.



During the initial phase of the pandemic, several governments have invested a lot in the R&D activities to study its effects and develop some treatments as well as the vaccines. During the research phase, protein chips have offered great support to the scientist and research labs in understanding the impact of the virus on the human body and developing a way to minimize these effects and treat patients.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Growing cases of chronic diseases, particularly cancer



Chronic disease is the term used for a group of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and others. There is a rise in the number of chronic diseases among the population across the globe. It is caused majorly due to the sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and consumption of tobacco. According to WHO, Cancer is one of the top reasons behind death across the world that is approximately 10 million deaths in 2020. Among the total number of deaths due to cancer, approx. 70% of deaths were reported in low- and middle-income countries.



High Investment in R&D activities



There are many biotech companies which are increasing their investment in R&D activities to develop and improve different medications, procedures, and medical tools. In addition, the increase in research activities is estimated to surge the demand for protein chips in the market as they are highly utilized in various procedures. Protein chips are majorly utilized in determining protein activities and functionalities. In addition, the significant utility of these chips in the identification of post-translational modifications (PTMs) is fueling the protein chips in proteomics research. Thus, the demand for protein chips would augment in the coming years.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Complications associated with protein chip



There are many complexities attached to the usage of protein chips by researchers. The challenge of producing proteins in a high-throughput way would hinder the growth of the protein chip market during the forecast period. It is a scientific approach for experiments that include the automation of screening the activities against the biological targets. However, the quality of protein used in these experiments can impact the results and thus, restrict its usage among the customers.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the protein chip market is segmented into analytical microarrays, functional protein microarrays, and reverse-phase protein microarrays. The analytical microarray segment dominated the protein chip market in 2020 by obtaining the highest revenue share and is estimated to showcase the similar kind of trend even during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



By application, the protein chip market is divided into diagnostics, proteomics, and antibody characterization. Among these, the antibody characterization segment acquired a significant revenue share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this trend over the forecast period. It is owing to the benefits of these chips, which include more sensitivity/specificity, decrease in biological sample volume, and huge data generation.



End-user Outlook



Based on end-user, the protein chip market is classified into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. The academic & research institutes segment is projected to garner the maximum market share over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



By region, the protein chip market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the protein chip market due to the well-established and reputed protein chip laboratories and research centers across the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories are the forerunners in the Protein Chip Market. Companies such as Merck Group, Illumina Inc., Perkin Elmer, and Agilent Technologies are some of the key innovators in Protein Chip Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., RayBiotech Life, Inc., Quotient limited, Danaher Corporation, Arrayit Corporation, Merck Group, and Illumina, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Protein Chip Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific signed an agreement with Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES), specialists in protein imaging technologies. This agreement aimed to integrate important protein separation techniques with mass spectrometry (MS) to improve therapeutic protein development via streamlined characterization.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories came into a partnership with Seegene, a global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. In this partnership, Seegene would offer diagnostic tests for usage on Bio-Rad’s CFX96 Dx Real-Time PCR System for U.S. markets pending clinical development & clearance from The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



Apr-2021: Illumina came into a partnership with Kartos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. This partnership aimed to co-develop a TP53 companion diagnostic (CDx) based on the content of Illumina’s comprehensive genomic profiling assay, TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500).



Mar-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into an agreement with Protein Metrics, a developer of world-class software tools for protein characterization. This agreement aimed to offer improved mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to fuel innovation across the whole spectrum of biopharmaceutical & proteomics applications, ranging from research and development to quality control.



Mar-2021: Merck formed a partnership with the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Universitas Indonesia (FMIPA-UI). This partnership aimed to set up the first Collaboration Laboratory between the company and the university to improve life science research & innovation development in Indonesia.



Jan-2021: Illumina joined hands with Helix, a population genomics company. This collaboration aimed to supervise the emergence and prevalence of novel strains of SARS-CoV-2 with support from the CDC. The integration of Illumina’s sequencing technology & expertise with Helix’s national COVID-19 testing footprint would substantially expand the country’s prevailing surveillance efforts to identify and characterize emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.



Dec-2020: Agilent Technologies signed an agreement with SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company. This agreement aimed to supply personalized high-fidelity oligo microarrays for usage in the nucleic acid detection step under SomaLogic’s novel SOMAscan assay, a protein measurement platform with applications over basic & clinical research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical discovery and development.



May-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific came into an agreement with MSAID, a software company transforming proteomics. This agreement aimed to make and commercialize deep learning tools for proteomics, which would develop MSAID’s Prosit-derived framework widely accessible to proteomics laboratories.



May-2020: Quotient joined hands with hVIVO, part of Open Orphan. Under this collaboration, MosaiQ by Quotient system and MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray would be utilized by hVIVO to screen for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (COVID-19). This collaboration would also be uniquely positioned to leverage Quotient combined expertise and assist in fulfilling the large requirement for antibody testing in the U.K. and beyond.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Quotient released Multimodal, Multiplex Microarray for Transfusion Diagnostic testing with a multiplex, multimodal platform. This platform is monitoring the development of the system for additional diagnostic applications.



Mar-2020: Agilent Technologies launched three new microarrays to fulfill the requirements of cytogenetic laboratories conducting both prenatal and postnatal research. This latest Agilent GenetiSure Cyto microarrays consist of updated, clinically relevant content from respected databases. The probes on the Cyto microarrays offer high-resolution detection of copy number variations, and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity related to developmental delay, intellectual disability, neuropsychiatric disorders, congenital anomalies, or unexplained dysmorphic features in constitutional DNA samples.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over PharmaFluidics, the developer of the ?PAC range of micro-chip-based chromatography columns. The µPAC portfolio of columns would improve liquid chromatography (LC) performance in proteomics, biomarker, and drug research and development applications, assisting biotechnology and pharmaceutical enterprises to unleash new insights and advance scientific discovery.



Aug-2021: Illumina took over GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers. This acquisition aimed to increase access and adoption of the life-saving test across the world.



Aug-2021: Danaher Corporation acquired Aldevron, a biotechnology company. This acquisition aimed to expand Danaher Corporation’s capabilities into the crucial field of genomic medicine and also assist companies to support their customers and their critical mission to bring more life-saving therapies and vaccines to market quickly.



Jun-2020: Illumina acquired BlueBee, a cloud-based software company. This acquisition aimed to improve the company’s capabilities to evaluate and interpret the data generated by its sequencing systems.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories took over Celsee, a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. This acquisition aimed to expand Bio-Rad’s reach into the swiftly expanding world of precision medicine and single-cell analysis, which would provide better insight into diagnosis, disease, and treatment.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2021: Illumina expanded its geographical footprints in Latin America by making Illumina Colombia and Illumina México Productos de Biotecnología. This expansion aimed to boost the level of support for the company’s local customers and partners.



Mar-2021: Merck expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a production unit at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France. Through the € 25 million investment, the company would boost its European expansion for this key technology that is utilized for the production of Covid-19 vaccines and other lifesaving therapies.



