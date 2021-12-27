New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Computer Market By Component, By Industry, By Enterprise Size, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193316/?utm_source=GNW

Though in a small proportion, mobile computer integrates all the crucial elements of a computer like it has a display, an operating system (windows or android), WiFi system, a keyboard (virtual or physical), a battery, and a dedicated scan engine. Along with these features, the majority of mobile computers can bear drop from a specific height and can even operate in extreme conditions.



The industry growth would be driven by the requirement for a rugged mobile computer device that can collect inventory data and bear a minimum of 5-foot drop, dirt, dust, and moisture. In addition, the demand for mobile computers across transportation, manufacturing, warehouse and other industries is quickly emerging due to the requirement for arranging the workflow with a suitable mobile solution.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The growth of the market is driven by the high usability and better Return on Investment (ROI) provided by mobile computers. In addition, the market growth is further fuelled by the rising demand for mobile computers across the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the global pandemic has severely impacted the growth of the overall mobile computer market, leading to the disruption of the business across several industries including hospitality, manufacturing, construction & logistics, and transportation.



In 2020, the overall sales of mobile computers were declined by the partial or complete lockdown of several industries. Conversely, the demand for mobile computers is slowly picking up the pace due to the surge in requirement for better management of the inventory of rising businesses with massive production capabilities and willingness to monitor shipments.



Market Growth Factors:



High demand for mobile computers in the Retail industry



Mobile computers are highly utilized in the retail industry, which is an extremely competitive sector. Retailers are utilizing these devices in order to better manage their inventories of the store and also for customer engagement such as kiosks where customers can have interaction with virtual products. In addition, handheld rugged mobile computers assist retailers to offer a customized experience to their customers during sales events or other activities that keep them on their toes. For these purposes, the demand for mobile computers is constantly growing in the retail industry, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Improved productivity and streamlined business processes



With the help of mobile computers, users can work effectively and efficiently from remote locations helps in cutting down the cost and time which improved their productivity. Along with offering simple access to real-time data, workers can take better decisions in less duration of time. In addition, appropriate measures have been implemented to facilitate authorization and authentication of the user accessing the services.



Market Restraining Factor:



Issues of Connectivity



As mobile computers perform many of the activities with the help of the Internet, connectivity issues can seriously hamper the adoption of these devices. They can create problems if a person using a mobile computer is in a location where there are weak mobile signals. In addition, bad weather can also intensify the connectivity problems which may discourage workers to work with these devices.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Mobile Computer Market is segregated into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment procured the maximum revenue share of the mobile computer market in 2020. Moreover, the segment is likely to showcase a promising growth rate during the forecasting period. Handheld/PDAs and smartphone mobile computer and their accessories are the hardware needed to simplify the business activities in warehouses, manufacturing units, field services, and ports.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on the Enterprise Size, the Mobile Computer Market is divided into SMBs and Large Businesses. In 2020, the large businesses segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the market. Factor such as growing demand for mobile computers to manage a massive inventory is responsible for the growth of this segment. Large businesses are constantly expanding their offerings across regions and nations, thereby emerging the requirement for higher production and eventually the demand for mobile computers.



Industry Outlook



Based on the Industry, the Mobile Computer Market is segmented into Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Warehouse, and Others. In 2020, the Warehouse segment was the highest contributing segment. Factors such as a large number of warehouses across industries with small to large volume storage based on the size are responsible for the growth of this segment. A warehouse stores a massive amount of goods until the products are booked by the customers.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Mobile Computer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. North America contributed the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. Moreover, the region is likely to showcase a substantial growth rate during the forecasting period. The growing trend of online shopping is increasing the number of warehouses across the U.S. This would create bright growth prospects for handheld terminals/PDAs and smartphone mobile computers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. is the forerunners in the Mobile Computer Market. Companies such as Keyence Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., and Advantech Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Mobile Computer Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., CipherLab Co., Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Honeywell International, Inc., and Handheld Group AB



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mobile Computer Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2021: StayLinked entered into a partnership with Keyence, a direct sales organization that develops and manufactures automation sensors, vision systems, barcode readers, laser markers, measuring instruments, and digital microscopes. Through this partnership, StayLinked software supports the BT-A700, the latest mobile computer of KEYENCE for its worldwide network of customers and partners. The partnership aimed to allow Keyence to offer StayLinked SmartTE software on BT-A700 of KEYENCE, a touch mobile computer, and a rugged smart device.



Jul-2020: Datalogic entered into a partnership with Re-vision, a Dutch company leading company in self-scanning software solutions based in the Netherlands. The partnership aimed to integrate the versatility of the mobile computer Joya Touch A6 with the software capabilities of Re-vision for self-scanning applications.



May-2020: CipherLab came into a partnership with Hexnode, a software company based in the US. Through this partnership, the two companies would allow their users to harness the potential of CipherLab’s API for device management through OEMConfig which expands the management capabilities beyond the conventional features.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2021: Handheld Group rolled out a new version of its NAUTIZ X9 PDA. This new product is an ultra-rugged enterprise handheld designed for fieldwork in highly challenging outdoor as well as industrial environments. Moreover, it is integrated with an upgraded platform and runs on Android 11, and is Android Enterprise Recommended (AER).



Oct-2021: Keyence rolled out SR-5000 Series logistics code reader. The new reader features a broad field of view, long depth of field, and superior reader that helps in reading the barcodes of quickly moving packaging in a logistics environment. The field of vision of the device enables it to register codes attached to the top and sides of packages of various sizes and different locations, which traditionally need various sensor units.



Aug-2021: Zebra Technologies unveiled TC52ax mobile computer with support for Wi-Fi 6. The TC52ax has Workstation Connect, the latest software solution which allows users to convert Zebra mobile devices into mobile-driven workstations. The solution is capable to drive up worker efficiency, streamline infrastructure, and increase return on investments in retail, manufacturing, and warehouse environments.



Jul-2021: Honeywell rolled out CT45 and CT45XP mobile computers. The new computers belong to the company’s family of rugged enterprise mobile devices developed for employees that pick, pack, sort, and deliver e-commerce goods to keep the retail supply chain moving smoothly from factory to consumer. The newly introduced computers are rugged, serve a wide range of productivity tools allowing mobile employees to effectively implement tasks and get access to business-critical data.



May-2021: Advantech unveiled EPC-U3233 compact fanless embedded PC. The new PC is embedded with an 8th Gen Intel Core i series processor and streamlined data-intensive computing in IoT edge applications.



Mar-2021: Advantech introduced PCA-6029, a new full-sized PICMG 1.0 single-board computer (SBC). The new computer is embedded with a 6th/7th gen Intel Core i processor and provides superior performance computing and flexible I/O expansion to support complicated industrial applications.



Jan-2021: Zebra Technologies introduced the EC5x series. This series is a new segment of individually allocated mobile computers developed to keep employees connected and informed while driving up individual productivity, collaboration, and the customer experience across several industries.



Jan-2021: Datalogic introduced the Skorpio X5. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide retail, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare firms to reach next-level of reliability and flexibility. The new product is an extremely fast, high-performing key-based mobile computer featuring the biggest multi-touch display in the Portable Data Terminal (PDT) market. In addition, maintaining fast, precise, and streamlined data capture to offer real-time visibility is crucial in applications such as warehousing, inventory, and fulfillment, store operations, shipping & receiving.



Nov-2020: Datalogic rolled out the latest HandScanner. This new product is the smallest and lightest non-intrusive hands-free scanner developed to simplify the day-to-day operations of the workers. This product enables workers to utilize both hands to pick a good or order rapidly and drive up their efficiency remarkably.



Sep-2020: Datalogic launched the latest Memor K mobile computer. It is an excellent, pocket-sized computer for any type of data capture application in a retail store, manufacturing floor, or distribution center. This new computer has innovative functionalities, integrating superior performance with very small dimensions and powerful ergonomics.



Apr-2020: Datalogic introduced Memor 20 PDA. Through this launch, the company aimed to enable users in retail, logistic environments, field services, and healthcare, with a device that integrated the superior features of a smartphone with the highest standards of enterprise-level devices. Moreover, the Memor 20 PDA provides a large 5.7’’ full HD touch screen and a dual IP65 & IP67 protection in a smartphone form factor design. In addition, it also provides employees with everything they require in order to ensure maximum efficiency whether inside a store, a hospital, a warehouse, or outside the field.



Apr-2020: Casio unveiled IT-G600 and IT-G650 – WEILANDT ELEKTRONIK, the latest mobile computers. The new devices come in two versions and hence provide similar technical features with the various hardware designs for several areas of application. These computers offer support for warranty repairs.



Jan-2020: Unitech unveiled EA510, a new mobile computer. Through this launch, the company would provide the new superior hardware as well as software at a mid-level price range. The new computer is a perfect integration of performance, design, and ruggedness which makes it well-suited for the Healthcare as well as Retail industries. Moreover, the new computer is also suitable for Transport & Logistics, particularly with the optional gun grip attachment.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



2021: Zebra Technologies completed the acquisition of antuit.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Following the acquisition, Zebra would become empowered to provide its customers in the CPG industry with analytics, AI, and automation solution that helps in better & effective planning and operations with higher visibility across the supply chain.



Dec-2020: Honeywell completed the acquisition of Sine Group, an Adelaide, Australia-based technology and software as a service (SaaS) company. Following the acquisition, Sine Technologies would provide support to a cloud-based mobile platform for Honeywell Forge, and the enterprise performance management offering of Honeywell. Moreover, Sine’s software would complement the Connected Buildings offerings of Honeywell with higher safety, security, and compliance capabilities.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2020: Handheld Group expanded its geographical footprint by establishing its headquarters in Sweden. Through this expansion, the company aimed to fulfill the present and future growth. The new worldwide headquarters was purpose-built in a decommissioned foundry in Lidköping, Sweden. The new headquarters would be able to meet the present and constantly rising sales volumes.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Industry



• Warehouse



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Others



By Enterprise Size



• Large Businesses



• Small & Medium Businesses



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.



• Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Advantech Co., Ltd.



• Keyence Corporation



• Zebra Technologies Corporation



• Casio Computer Co., Ltd.



• CipherLab Co., Ltd.



• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Handheld Group AB



