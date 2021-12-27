DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 123 - 27 DECEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
787,500
154.63
121,772,395
|20/12/2021
|25,000
|153.77
|3,844,250
|21/12/2021
|25,000
|155.94
|3,898,500
|22/12/2021
|22,000
|158.25
|3,481,500
|23/12/2021
|22,000
|159.62
|3,511,640
|Accumulated
|881,500
|154.86
|136,508,285
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 881,500 at a total amount of DKK 136,508,285.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,403,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.13%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,796,061.
