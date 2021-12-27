DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 123 - 27 DECEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



787,500



154.63



121,772,395 20/12/2021 25,000 153.77 3,844,250 21/12/2021 25,000 155.94 3,898,500 22/12/2021 22,000 158.25 3,481,500 23/12/2021 22,000 159.62 3,511,640 Accumulated 881,500 154.86 136,508,285

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 881,500 at a total amount of DKK 136,508,285.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,403,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.13%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,796,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments