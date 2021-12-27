New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193313/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, this infrastructure works effectively even in fluctuating connectivity situations in order to facilitate constant functioning of the systems and prevent information loss.



The growing deployment of integrated platforms and hybrid solutions has increased the spending on online high-performance message infrastructure components, which would fuel the growth of the market. The deployment rate of cloud solutions and services is increasing day by day among various the businesses and thus, it is estimated that this trend will accelerate in the forthcoming period.



Moreover, the stakeholders are playing an important role in the high-performance message infrastructure market by investing a huge amount in research and development activities and new product developments to expand their portfolio and stay competitive in this market.



COVID-19 impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had issued a negative impact on various industries across the world. Governments across the world imposed stringent regulations that restricted the movement. Additionally, nations are still trying to find ways to defeat the pandemic and reduce its impact on health, livelihoods, and businesses.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the high-performance message infrastructure market witnessed a prominent growth as there is an increase in the demand for cloud-based solutions and infrastructures. The deployment of high-performance message infrastructure has also escalated to facilitate the communication between logic codes.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand from SMEs as well as large enterprises



The demand for high-performance message infrastructure is rapidly increasing as various large enterprises and SMEs are increasingly shifting towards digitalization. The outbreak of the COVID-19 compelled companies to shift their businesses to a digital platform. During the pandemic, governments across various nations imposed various stringent lockdown restrictions, resulting in closure and disruption of numerous businesses activities of majority of global companies.



Asynchronous Communication assists in providing uninterrupted operations



High-performance message infrastructure provides a safe and single messaging support for efficient integration of services and solutions across several platforms that help in preventing data or information loss and provide uninterrupted functioning of systems even during fluctuating connectivity. In addition, this infrastructure allows the split cloud-based applications to communicate with each other or with other on-premises systems. Additionally, high-performance message infrastructure enables other systems or applications that exist on some different cloud to communicate, irrespective of their locations.



Market Restraining Factors



A significant increase in the number of cyber security threats



As the companies are shifting their businesses to a digital platform, there is a surge in the generation of data. Companies are generating a large volume of data on the daily basis, due to which they need to adopt various solutions to manage and monitor the generated data. In addition, with the increase in the generation of data, the number of cyber security threats has also increased correspondingly. Social engineering and phishing attacks are the major types of cyber threats that would increase with the rapid shift of the companies towards digitalization and cloud.



Component Outlook



The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is bifurcated into Software and Services. In 2020, the software segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the high-performance message infrastructure market and would display the similar kind of trend even during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of the segment is the rising demand from companies to organize information integration and data sharing among several systems and applications.



Industry Outlook



The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is divided into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and others. In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the high-performance message infrastructure market and the segment would maintain its leading position even during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region by obtaining the maximum revenue share of the high-performance message infrastructure market. Moreover, the regional market would showcase the similar kind of trend even during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, LLC), SAP SE, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Twilio, Inc., Real-Time Innovations (RTI), Solace (Bridge Growth Partners), Informatica, LLC, and Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners).



Recent Strategies Deployed in High Performance Message Infrastructure Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jul-2021: Real-Time Innovations joined hands with Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel’s major aerospace and aviation manufacturer. Under this collaboration, Israel Aerospace Industries would offer real-time connectivity as part of its Operational Avionics Layer (OPAL) Application Framework.



Jun-2021: Oracle teamed up with Medallia, a global leader in customer and employee experience. Through this collaboration, Medallia would empower its Cloud SaaS platform experience, as part of its multi-cloud strategy. Together, the companies would promote and sell solutions in an alliance, which would escalate Medallia’s global expansion and offer security and manageability at scale.



May-2021: AWS joined hands with Mavenir, an American telecommunications software company. Under this collaboration, Mavenir would offer cloud-based 5G solutions on the AWS platform. Together, the companies aimed to develop their 5G network and messaging platforms in a true cloud-native manner, using the speed & agility, which the AWS cloud brings along with Mavenir’s expertise in adopting and operating cloud-native network functions.



Jan-2021: SAP came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Together, the companies would combine Microsoft Teams with SAP’s intelligent suite of solutions.



Sep-2020: Solace teamed up with WeLab Bank, a virtual bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeLab. Under this collaboration, the WeLab Bank would establish multi-cloud vendor communication. Moreover, WeLab Bank would run its whole infrastructure on various clouds to ensure the security and protection of user information.



Jun-2020: Amazon Web Services signed an agreement with Slack Technologies, an American international software company. Together, the companies would offer solutions and assist distributed development teams in communicating and becoming more effective and agile in managing their AWS resources from inside Slack.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Twilio took over Zipwhip, a trusted partner to carriers and a leading provider. Under this acquisition, Zipwhip would become a part of Twilio team to leverage companies’ combined messaging expertise over several channels to provide businesses of varied sizes with the strongest suite of messaging offerings.



Jun-2021: Amazon Web Services took over Wickr, an American software company. This acquisition would assist the company in making more relationships with the military and Washington. Additionally, Wickr’s capabilities would also assist security-sensitive companies and government agencies comply to meet the needs of the customers.



Mar-2021: Twilio completed the acquisition of ValueFirst, an Indian Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) player. Under this acquisition, the company would scale its operations by getting benefits from ValueFirst’s customers, product offerings, and market know-how.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: AWS unveiled channel flows to its Chime messaging and videoconferencing API. The Amazon Chime SDK would enable developers to implement business logic on in-flight messages before messages would get delivered to members of a messaging channel with channel flows.



Oct-2021: Amazon Connect Chat introduced new APIs. These APIs would enable companies to develop personalized experiences for their users by allowing companies to subscribe to a real-time stream of chat messages. Moreover, these APIs would also help in integrating Amazon Connect Chat with SMS solutions & third-party messaging applications such as Facebook messenger and Twitter to allow mobile push notifications and develop analytics dashboards to track and monitor chat message activity.



Sep-2021: TIBCO upgraded its Connect portfolio and evolution of TIBCO Cloud. The latest features comprise advanced updates to messaging, integration, and API management. These features would assist customers to deliver, connect, and compose any device, application, and data source.



Sep-2021: Salesforce launched new AI-powered innovations for Marketing Cloud. These latest AI-powered innovations would assist organizations in humanizing every interaction, developing trusted first-party data, the foundation of their digital strategy, and improving marketing impact with unified analytics. The integration of Marketing Cloud’s new AI innovations with Slack would enable organizations to deliver highly customized and relevant messages faster, build trusted customer relationships and increase growth.



Nov-2020: IBM unveiled IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, an open and hybrid cloud architecture. This architecture would assist telecommunications providers to tackle the specific challenges of the highly-regulated industry that would escalate business transformation, improve digital client engagement and enhance agility as they advanced their company applications and infrastructure to unlock the power of 5G and edge.



