Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market By Component, By structure, By networking technology, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

It assists in dealing with devices that further streamline the construction of a project by ensuring the appropriateness of several other determinants like vibration, strain, load, pressure, stress, and other parameters, which can facilitate the optimal and secure construction of a project. In addition, it assists to check the ground practicality for design purposes and design calculations of a project.



With the help of Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, companies become capable of minimizing the errors related to geotechnical infrastructure. The increasing number of supportive government initiatives, the rapid pace of urbanization, and high economic development, particularly in the developing nations would create new growth avenues for the players operating in the overall geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has brought a massive health emergency with itself worldwide and uncountable casualties. The lockdown restrictions have created various sorts of supply chain disruptions in numerous regions. During the first two quarters of 2020, the major geotechnical instruments and software vendors were significantly impacted owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many regions imposed stringent lockdown and stay-at-home orders, massive disruption in the demand and supply was observed, resulting in declined manufacturing capabilities of the companies.



The halt of numerous infrastructure projects had a negative impact on service vendors as well during this global pandemic period. However, since the beginning of the third quarter of 2020, the strict lockdown restrictions were relaxed across various regions, the market has observed a gradual recovery. Since the starting of the third quarter, many infrastructure projects have been restarted and with the surge in the number of new infrastructure projects, the players operating in the market are likely to witness new growth avenues in the upcoming years.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Increase in the investments of infrastructure



Well-established infrastructure substantially enhances productivity, resulting in economic development and the well-being of the individuals in various ways. Developed infrastructure helps to achieve higher efficiency in the public as well as private sectors and is crucial for the regional development. Moreover, the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market would be driven by the growing public as well as private investments on the development of advanced infrastructure.



Benefits of geotechnical instruments and monitoring



All the civil engineering projects need constant monitoring pre and post-construction phases in order to ensure the safety of the people living on a particular building. Therefore, geotechnical monetization is a term utilized for the health check-up of the buildings and mines. Along with inspection of the construction sites, these tools also help in hypothesis testing and design verification. These tools help gather the data which further assists to modify the model according to the requirements in the beginning phase.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Absence of trained operators for deployment and calibration of geotechnical instruments



All kinds of infrastructure projects have their different sets of necessary aspects, and the work of geotechnical instruments’ operators is to identify the aspects and choosing the apt instruments to assess those parameters accordingly. The instrument kinds and their details, accuracy, resolution, and range are crucial and thus, trained operators are required to manage these instruments. In addition, the data needed during the construction and post-construction also fluctuates on the basis of kind of construction.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Services and Hardware & Software. The services segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market during the forecast period. The number of market players providing Services is becoming higher as compared to the companies providing instruments and software.



Structure Outlook



Based on structure, the market is fragmented into Bridges & Tunnels, Buildings & Utilities, Dams, and Others.



Network Outlook



Based on networking technology, the market is segmented into Wire and Wireless. The wired networking technology segment would garner the maximum revenue share of the market. The wireless networking technology segment would display the highest CAGR during the forecasting years.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Buildings & Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, and Mining. The buildings & Infrastructures segment is likely to emerge as the leading segment in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market during the forecasting period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America segment covers the highest market share. The Asia Pacific would exhibit the highest growth rate in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market over the forecast years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fugro N.V., COWI A/S, James Fisher and Sons plc, John Wood Group plc, Keller Group plc, Terracon, Geosense ltd., GEOKON, Sisgeo S.r.l., and Geocomp Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Wood came into a partnership with Pasqua First Nation Group of Companies (PFNGC), an entity that is responsible for the development of new businesses, partnerships, and equity holdings. The partnership aimed to recognize and create future business opportunities where the two companies can work together on environmental and engineering work.



Jun-2021: Wood partnered with Hibernia Management and Development Company, a provider of oil and gas services. Under this partnership, Wood would offer engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions and maintenance to the Hibernia platform which is situated off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Labrador.



May-2021: Wood signed an agreement with bp Castrol Australia, a British oil company that markets industrial and automotive lubricants. The agreement aimed to offer engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to two Castrol lubricant blending, filling, and manufacturing facilities in Victoria, Spotswood, and Fremantle, Western Australia.



May-2021: Wood formed a multi-year partnership with The Resilience Shift, a leading global resilient infrastructure organization. Through this partnership, the two entities would focus more on the importance of resilience and bring industry transformation and work more on sustainable and resilient infrastructure.



Mar-2021: Wood came into a partnership with ReNew ELP, an advanced recycling company. The partnership aimed to design the world’s first commercial-scale plastic recycling plant with the help of a modernized recycling process in the northeast of England. Through this partnership, the two companies would bring advanced technology to life.



Feb-2021: Wood came into a partnership with a key client in Iraq. Through this partnership, Wood would strengthen its dominance as a trusted engineering and project management partner in the Middle East region.



Jan-2021: Fugro joined hands with Vista Data Vision (VDV), a software solution for monitoring, publishing, and managing all sensor data. Under this collaboration, VDV would support Fugro’s Gaia Monitoring online platform for worldwide construction and infrastructure monitoring projects. Moreover, VDV would offer a comprehensive monitoring solution for all instrumentation projects of Fugro globally around the world.



Nov-2020: Terracon formed a partnership with Infinity Métis Corporation, which is an Indigenous Métis owned and operated company. The partnership aimed to offer services in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. Through this partnership, the two companies would provide a wide range of geotechnical, geoscience, and related field services to industry as well as government.



Aug-2020: Fugro signed a 5-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The agreement aimed to offer statewide geotechnical engineering services. Following the agreement, Fugro would help in roadway and bridge design projects in Louisiana.



May-2020: Sisgeo partnered with Worldsensing, a global IoT pioneer and industrial monitoring expert. Following the partnership, Sisgeo customers get the benefits of automated readings while utilizing Sisgeo’s version 3 digital protocol sensors that are integrated with Worldsensing’s innovative wireless solution for geotechnical monitoring, Loadsensing.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: Keller took over Subterranean, a piling subcontractor in Manitoba with more than 50 years of experience. The acquisition aimed to expand the geographical reach and customer base of Keller.



Jul-2021: Keller took over RECON Services, a geotechnical and industrial services company. The acquisition aimed to expand sector diversity, product range, and geographic reach of Keller in the industrial services and environmental remediation markets.



May-2021: Terracon took over PIVVOT, a company that provides location data and analytic software-as-a-service solutions. The acquisition aimed to complement Terracon’s Innovation Division and national environmental and geotechnical service lines and data.



Mar-2021: Terracon acquired GET Solutions, a full-service geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing firm serving public- and private-sector clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The acquisition would strengthen Terracon’s regional position to continue offering agile, responsive support for its client’s projects.



Jan-2021: Terracon completed the acquisition of Burleson Consulting, a leading provider of Oracle consulting support and training services. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Terracon’s current environmental practice in California and the Western U.S., and enhance its focus on providing an excellent client experience throughout the project life cycle.



Sep-2020: Terracon completed the acquisition of Environmental Planning Group (EPG), an interdisciplinary landscape architecture and environmental planning firm. Through this acquisition, Terracon aimed to leverage EPG’s in-depth and long experience and strong professional presence in the region, thereby improving its environmental engineering and consulting services in the Southwest and Western U.S.



Jan-2020: North America Keller companies McKinney Drilling, Case Atlantic, Bencor, HJ Foundation, Case Foundation, Hayward Baker, Keller Canada, and Moretrench merged together to form Keller. This integration would strengthen Keller’s position and offer them a platform for further growth and success into the next decade.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2021: Sisgeo rolled out the MD-Profile system. The new system is developed to be situated within internally flush pipes. Moreover, the system is well-suited for structural and geotechnical applications, for which vertical or horizontal precise profiling is required.



Apr-2021: Geosense introduced IPI-X, an Automatic Magnetic Extensometer combined with In-Place Inclinometer. It is mainly designed to calculate vertical and horizontal displacement from a single borehole in dam foundations, embankments, deep foundations, and around tunnels and diaphragm walls.



Feb-2021: Geosense unveiled VWPHT-3600 series High-Temperature Piezometers. The new products are developed for the extreme environments of temperature and pressure that occur in applications like geothermal heat and advanced oil recovery systems including steam helped gravity drainage (SAGD) and cyclic steam stimulation (CSS).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Services



• Hardware & Software



By Structure



• Bridges & Tunnels



• Buildings & Utilities



• Dams



• Others



By Networking technology



• Wire



• Wireless



By End User



• Buildings & Infrastructure



• Energy & Power



• Oil & Gas



• Mining



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fugro N.V.



• COWI A/S



• James Fisher and Sons plc



• John Wood Group PLC



• Keller Group plc



• Terracon



• Geosense ltd.



• GEOKON



• Sisgeo S.r.l.



• Geocomp Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

