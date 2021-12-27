New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193303/?utm_source=GNW

The dermatology excimer laser is defined as a laser that releases extremely concentrated light in the ultraviolet (UV) region of the spectrum. Afterward, the dermatology excimer laser focuses this light only on the psoriasis lesion, thereby enabling the doctor to provide high doses required for rapid clearing while reducing the exposure to healthy skin.



In addition, dermatology excimer laser provides potential application of UV radiation on the lesions and adjacent healthy tissues remain unaffected. Moreover, this laser finds its application in many skin disorders like vitiligo, atopic dermatitis folliculitis, psoriasis, Lichen planus, alopecia areata, allergic rhinitis, Leukoderma, granuloma annulare, and several other dermatological disorders. By adopting dermatology excimer laser treatments, patients can enjoy rapid, secure, comfortable, efficient relief from the untoward and troubling symptoms of psoriasis.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the pandemic, every kind of invasive as well as non-invasive aesthetic treatment including dermatology excimer lasers was badly affected. Due to the stringent stay-at-home and other lockdown measures, people restricted themselves to visit dermatology clinics, which has negatively affected the growth of the market during the pandemic. Though, with the relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions, many countries have allowed resuming the activities in aesthetic and dermatology clinics.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted many businesses around the world. However, there are many aesthetic experts who think that this outbreak would boost the demand for overall skin treatments in the future. Various dermatology clinics have seen a drastic surge in the number of booked appointments and consultations for the future for various skin treatments, thereby creating new growth avenues for the market.



Market Growth Factors:



The rising popularity of laser treatment



The popularity of laser treatment in the dermatology treatment stream has gained massive traction among individuals around the world, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, as lasers do not penetrate into the skin, the preference of the people for this type of treatment is constantly increasing. Moreover, people tend to opt for less invasive surgeries which require minimum cuts on their body and laser is the well-suited treatment for people having this preference.



Increasing Healthcare Spending



With the economic growth of many countries, the disposable income of its citizen also increases proportionately. With this increased disposable income, people can have access to better treatment facilities available in their countries which would propel the growth of the dermatology excimer laser market over the forecasting years. Factors such as the growing number of technological developments, rising affordability to the treatment, and higher healthcare expenditure would act as the catalysts for the growth of the dermatology excimer laser market.



Market Restraining Factor:



Product Recalls may hamper the market growth



There have been many instances of product recalls related to dermatology excimer laser over the years. Factors such as low accuracy, recurring technical issues, and issues in handling the equipment have led to the increased number of product recalls. This factor would act as a barrier to the growth of the overall dermatology excimer laser market in the next few years. At times, dermatology excimer laser comes with manufacturing fault or defect which may be unsafe for the patients as well as the medical professional handling the equipment, thereby hampering the growth of the market.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segregated into Tabletop Excimer Lasers, Hand-held Excimer Lasers, and Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers. In 2020, the trolley-mounted excimer laser segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the market. The segment would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. This is due to the fact that trolley-mounted lasers are portable, can be easily transferred from one place to another, and can be located in any area of a dermatology clinic.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Rhinitis, Alopecia Areata, and Others. The psoriasis application segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the market in 2020. The segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. Factors as the growing rate of psoriasis would boost the growth of this segment. A significant number of people in the US are affected by this skin disorder.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the dominating region by obtaining the largest revenue share of the overall dermatology excimer laser market. The regional market would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecasting period. Factors such as a rise in the occurrence of skin disorders, the existence of major market players, developed healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, and growing adoption of innovative aesthetic methods are acting as growth catalysts for the regional dermatology excimer laser market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd., Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.), The Daavlin Company, Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd., and DEKA Research & Development Corp.



Strategies Deployed in Dermatology Excimer Laser Market



Aug-2021: Strata Skin Sciences completed the acquisition of Pharos dermatology from Ra Medical. Through this acquisition, Strata placed itself in a better position to market its complete range of solutions to Ra Medical’s current customer base consisting of 400 dermatology practices, providing opportunities to expand its recurring revenue base and an avenue to gain additional placements for its XTRAC excimer laser system.



Jul-2021: Alma got the approval for Alma Hybrid by U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k). Alma Hybrid is the first laser platform that features a non-ablative 1570 nm laser and an ablative 10,600 nm (CO2) laser skin resurfacing. Alma Hybrid provides physicians a complete solution to use each powerful laser independently or for the very first time, personalize the treatment pattern by integrating both wavelengths.



Dec-2020: Shenzhen GSD received approval for its Eximal Mini & Eximal Elite by its US FDA. Eximal Family is the platform of 308nm excimer light, that provides a secure and efficient solution for the treatment of skin diseases with easy operation.



Aug-2018: Alma introduced PICO CLEAR. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide a product that can provide desired results for different types of challenging dermatological indications in fewer treatments. The ultra-modern PICO CLEAR technology provides many dermatology applications such as the removal of dark ink tattoos, café-au-lait birthmarks, colored ink tattoos, benign pigmented lesions, lentigines, acne scars, and wrinkles.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers



• Hand-held Excimer Lasers



• Table top Excimer Lasers



By Application



• Psoriasis



• Atopic Dermatitis



• Vitiligo



• Allergic Rhinitis



• Alopecia Areata



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.



• Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd.



• Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)



• The Daavlin Company



• Lumenis, Ltd.



• Hologic, Inc.



• Fotona d.o.o.



• Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd



• DEKA Research & Development Corp.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free"

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________