New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defect Detection Market By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193302/?utm_source=GNW

These defects may involve unwanted holes, abrasions, pits, and scratches on several parts that go out from the assembly line. Defects could begin from design failures, erroneous production device, metal fatigue and non-supportive working conditions or any inter-connection between these factors.



Defect detection has become highly technology-driven, based on the constant developments in big data and artificial intelligence. The utilization of smart cameras and associated AI-driven systems is already assisting manufacturers to provide super quality examination in shorter cycles, decreasing latency and costs, and establishing new mandates that are not feasible to be performed even by highly experienced human inspectors.



The Electronics & Semiconductors market dominated the Global Defect Detection Market by Vertical 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,693 million by 2027. The Automotive market is exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Metals & Machinery market is poised to grow a CAGR of 6.9% during (2021 - 2027).



The Manufacturing market dominated the Global Defect Detection Market by Application 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,856.9 million by 2027. The Packaging market experiencing a CAGR of 7.8% during (2021 - 2027).



The Global Defect Detection Market attained a market size of $3,394.6 million 2020 and it is expected to reach $5,113.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021 -2027.



Hence, defect detection is a major component of any manufacturing quality control and assurance processes. Conventionally, defect detection was performed manually by human beings who are highly susceptible to fatigue, biases, and inattentiveness. However, currently manual inspection is enhanced by rule-based machine vision technologies.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global demand and supply chain. The imposition of complete or partial lockdown across various developing nations in the world, especially China has negatively impacted the growth of various industries.



Moreover, the defect detection components made by these companies are bought by various stakeholders for different business verticals. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the defect detection. This is attributed to the fact that defect detections systems are utilized by manufacturing facilities in order to detect any manufacturing fault in the final products.



Market Growth Factors



Advent of AI-based defect detection systems



There are numerous advantages of AI-based defect detection for the manufacturers. The major benefits of these systems are declined labor and other operational costs. Conventionally, defect detection was performed manually with the help of human inspection.



Moreover, higher production volume without hampering the quality of the products would open new growth avenues for the defect detection market during the forecast period. Furthermore, early error detection prevents faulty parts to go forward on the production line which would propel the market growth.



Manufacturers are increasing willing to automate quality assurance and quality control processes



In manufacturing, there should be an ideal balance between maximizing yield and bringing down the number of defective components, which is feasible through deploying quality control processes. In addition, this balance is hard to strike and is extremely relied on the industry and the manufacturing methods applied.



Manufacturers are aggressively moving to adopt automation technologies with an aim to optimize resources, bring down operating & maintenance costs, avoid quality defects, and maintain superior quality of products. In addition, process as well as discrete industries have shifted to follow the best practices in order to decrease wastage and boost plant efficiency.



Market Restraining Factors



Less availability of experts in manufacturing activities



In the manufacturing sector, there is a massive dependency on human experience and human senses. Though, the less availability of qualified professionals has become a major problem; hence, automation of manufacturing, assembly, product testing and inspection, and transportation processes that depend on people has become an urgent task for businesses.



As a result, businesses across different industries adopt industrial automation with the rising utilization of defect detection systems, machine vision systems, and others to drive up operational efficiency and performance, bring down waste and conserve natural resources, and enter new markets and audiences, but factories accepting machine vision technology would need more advanced skill sets, and it may be hard for less/semi-skilled, less-educated workers to access opportunities.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the Defect Detection market is segregated into Hardware, Software, and Services. Software segment is likely to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecasting period. This is attributed to the increase in focus on automating quality control and assurance processes, and incorporation of deep learning and AI technology in defect detection systems. Conventional software and deep learning software are included in the software type. By using the deep learning-integrated defect detection software, it is possible to reduce human intervention and offer real-time solutions by identifying acceptable variations in products and defects in manufacturing sectors.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Defect Detection market is segmented into Manufacturing and Packaging. Manufacturing application segment would showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The defect detection is required by the manufacturing application in order to identify cosmetic defects on different sorts of surface, which are hard to inspect with traditional rule-based machine vision algorithms and human eye.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the Defect Detection market is divided into Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Metals & Machinery, Food & Packaging, and Pharmaceuticals. Electronics & semiconductors segment would showcase the highest growth rate in the defect detection market during the forecasting period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the surge in demand for high-speed assembly inspection where the throughput of parts is quick and increasing requirement to adhere to strict quality standards.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Defect Detection market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. The APAC region is expected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Emerging countries of this region like India, China, South Korea, and Japan have some of the biggest manufacturing units, and these facilities are well equipped with automation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Nikon Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Defect Detection Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2021: Nikon formed a partnership with Aeva, an American startup founded by former Apple employees. Through this partnership, the two companies developed LiDAR technology and would design measuring devices that would enable engineers to run extremely reliable quality checks throughout the manufacturing process, identifying and rectifying defects while saving time and resources.



May-2021: Nikon Metrology, a division of the Nikon group, came into a partnership with Mena3D, a company that offers conventional surveying applications including GPS, GIS, UAV, and 3D laser scanning, BIM, and software for many applications. Through this partnership, the two entities would offer cutting-edge metrology and optical inspection solutions in the Middle East and North Africa regions.



May-2021: Amazon teamed up with Basler, a leading manufacturer of imaging components for computer vision applications. Through this collaboration, the two companies launched Amazon Lookout for Vision Accelerator PoC Kit (APK) in order to assist customers, complete a Lookout for Vision PoC within the span of six weeks. Moreover, APK can rapidly capture and transmit images, train Amazon Lookout for Vision models, run inferences to identify abnormalities, and evaluate model performance.



Nov-2020: Nikon Metrology, a division of Nikon, partnered with NSI Microscopy Inspection Automation, a leader in the field of Continuous Process Improvement by using Automated Microscopy Software. The partnership aimed to assist customers with Continuous Process Improvement by using automated microscopy.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Microsoft completed the acquisition of CloudKnox, a start-up that built a multi-cloud permissions management platform to protect cloud infrastructure and identities. The acquisition would fuel Azure Active Directory’s cloud identity and access services and offers customers constant monitoring, granular visibility, and automated remediation for hybrid and multi-cloud permissions.



May-2021: Teledyne took over FLIR Systems, a company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and broadcast camera systems. Through this acquisition, the companies would offer a wide range of imaging technologies and products spanning X-ray through infrared and from components to complete imaging systems.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: Omron introduced VT-S10 series 3D AOI, a PCB inspection system. The new system utilizes advanced, multi-color imaging, multi-direction, MPS 3D hardware, and advanced AI to bring down false calls, enhance first-pass yields and optimize defect detection.



Oct-2021: Nikon unveiled AMI-5700 automatic macro inspection system. This new system can carry out batch inspection of 300 mm wafers with higher sensitivity and superior productivity. Moreover, the system aims to assist users in efficiently managing their semiconductor device production processes and fuels the productivity of their semiconductor fabs.



Oct-2021: Teledyne FLIR rolled out the Tau 2+, the maximum sensitivity long wave infrared (LWIR) Tau 2 camera from Teledyne FLIR. This latest camera provides remarkably higher detection, recognition, and identification performance.



Sep-2021: Teledyne FLIR introduced the Si124-LD and the Si124-PD, two additional models of the FLIR Si124 Industrial Acoustic Imaging Camera. Through this launch, the company expanded its acoustic imaging category and this expansion offers additional, customized solutions for a wide range of end-users requirements, from utility infrastructure to plant environments, at a minimized cost. The Si124-LD is well-suited for compressed air leak detection, and the Si124-PD is capable of partial discharge detection in high voltage electrical systems.



Aug-2021: Datalogic introduced a Datalogic MFDS solution for monitoring non-conveyable products in a non-singulated flow. This new solution can easily detect products, even those touching or running side-by-side on big conveyors (up to 1.5 m). This would enhance monitoring process profitability, efficiency, and reliability.



Aug-2021: Teledyne introduced new features in Sapera Vision Software Edition 2021-07. The latest functionalities include advancements to its AI training graphical tool Astrocyte and the image processing and AI libraries tool Sapera Processing. New Anomaly Detection with Output Heatmaps, Continual Classification, and Live Acquisition for Dataset Creation are some of the new features introduced in the software.



Jun-2021: Omron launched AI Fine Matching and AI Scratch Detect Filter. These latest solutions are developed by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision. The AI Scratch Detection Filter is capable of identifying surface scratches with the help of a vision system and AI algorithm that replicates the sensitivity level of proficient inspectors, with no need for samples or adjustment. AI Fine Matching with the help of the latest AI-based image filter, that reproduces the technique that proficient inspectors utilize to identify a defect on any product background, it identifies flaws and minute defects, and accurately distinguishes between normal and abnormal products.



May-2021: IBM rolled out the latest new 2 nm chip technology. This latest technology offers a multitude of advantages such as quadrupling cell phone battery life, slashing the carbon footprint of data centers, remarkably fuelling a laptop’s functions, and contributing to faster object detection.



Apr-2021: ISRA Vision introduced the latest feature in DecoSTAR. The latest feature called Auto Detect Color Bars in the DecoSTAR 100% inspection system reduces the makeready process for new print jobs and streamlines the color inspection process as a whole. Two extra features viz. Machine Speed Reporting and Maintenance Reporting are available on DecoSTAR and CoatSTAR systems.



Apr-2021: Nikon introduced Remote Control SDK which is compatible with the CNC Video Measuring System viz. NEXIV series for automatic measurement system integration. Using remote control NEXIV, it is possible to measure and inspect semiconductor, electronic, and small equipment components, fulfilling the growing requirements for precise measurements and inspection along with lower delivery time and cost.



Mar-2021: Amazon rolled out Amazon Lookout for Metrics. This new service utilizes machine learning to identify abnormalities in the metrics, assisting the companies to proactively track the health of the business, diagnose issues, and find opportunities rapidly, without any ML experience.



Mar-2021: FLIR Systems rolled out Extech DV690, its first non-contact high voltage detector with a detection range of up to 69,000 volts (69 kV). The industrial-grade DV690 offers early warning alerts of energized electrical components for first responders, utility line workers, telecommunications installers, search and rescue teams, and tree removal services.



Feb-2021: Amazon rolled out Amazon Lookout for Vision. With the help of this product, companies can detect damages to manufactured parts, spot missing components or parts, and identify underlying process-related issues in the manufacturing lines.



Jan-2021: Cognex released In-Sight 3D-L4000 embedded vision system. This new system integrates laser displacement technology with a smart camera that facilitates engineers to rapidly, reliably, and cost-effectively resolve various inspections on automated production lines.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Manufacturing



• Packaging



By Vertical



• Electronics & Semiconductors



• Automotive



• Metals & Machinery



• Food & Packaging



• Pharmaceuticals



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Omron Corporation



• Cognex Corporation



• Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)



• Nikon Corporation



• Keyence Corporation



• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



• ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193302/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________