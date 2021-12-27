Multitude Group financial calendar for 2022

Helsinki, 27 December 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2022, as well as the Annual General Meeting:
|Date
|Publication
|15.03.2022
|Multitude SE: 2021 preliminary results
|31.03.2022
|Multitude SE: full year 2021 results
|31.03.2022
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: full year 2021 results
|31.03.2022
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2021 results
|27.04.2022
|Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting
|12.05.2022
|Multitude SE: Q1 2022 results
|18.08.2022
|Multitude SE: H1 2022 results
|18.08.2022
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: H1 2022 results
|18.08.2022
|Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 2022 results
|17.11.2022
|Multitude SE: 9M 2022 results
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 465,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2021).
Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.
Contacts:
IR@multitude.com
https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact