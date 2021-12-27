Multitude Group financial calendar for 2022

Helsinki, 27 December 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2022, as well as the Annual General Meeting:

Date Publication 15.03.2022 Multitude SE: 2021 preliminary results 31.03.2022 Multitude SE: full year 2021 results 31.03.2022 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: full year 2021 results 31.03.2022 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2021 results 27.04.2022 Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting 12.05.2022 Multitude SE: Q1 2022 results 18.08.2022 Multitude SE: H1 2022 results 18.08.2022 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: H1 2022 results 18.08.2022 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 2022 results 17.11.2022 Multitude SE: 9M 2022 results

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 465,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.

