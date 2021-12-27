New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coconut Oil Market By Product Type, By Price Point, By Application, By Packaging, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193299/?utm_source=GNW

The coconut oil is mainly found in two types i.e. refined or virgin oil and unrefined oil, depending upon its process of extraction. The refined coconut oil is mostly used as food oil while unrefined coconut oil is unprocessed & unbleached, which is hardly used for consumption.



Coconut oil, also known as coconut butter, is edible oil that is obtained from the meat, wick, and milk of the coconut palm fruit. Coconut oil is found in the form of white solid fat that starts melting at moderate room temperature of around 25 °C and during summer season it is always found in liquid state. Additionally, it is excessively used in cooking vegetables in southern part of India. Coconut oil has also found its applications in various industries like detergent and cosmetics. Hence, the extensive application of coconut oil in various industries would create new growth avenues for the coconut oil market in the upcoming years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With the fatal progression of COVID-19, the world witnessed an unparalleled series of events which were not conducive for the growth of majority of the industries. Moreover, non-essential items like coconut oil were not in the priority list of the consumers, which hampered the overall growth of coconut oil market during the forecast period.



The supply of raw materials is one of the significant aspects in the value chain of the coconut oil market, where the major players and the providers are witnessing the issues because of the poor logistics, and lockdown conditions that restricted the movement in the affected countries around the world, which can result in severe disruptions across the supply chain.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Rapidly increasing demand for natural cosmetic products



In the era of modernization, people are majorly focusing on taking the best care of their hair and skin. Women across the world are the major contributor to the sales of beauty and personal care products. In the past few years, customers’ preferences have changed from artificial chemical products to natural products. The increasing usage of organic and natural products is estimated to fuel the growth of the coconut oil market during the forecast period. Social media platforms play an important role in the acceptance of organic products.



High demand for coconut oil in the food and beverage industry



Coconut oil is widely used in various ready-to-east snacks, due to the various health benefits, which would accelerate the demand and growth of the coconut oil market in the coming years. In addition, coconut oil is a better substitute used in bakery products as it is cheaper than the baking butter or oil and also makes the bakery product lighter in taste. Further, the utilization of coconut oil in food products is very helpful in gaining quick energy, which is creating more demand for coconut oil among the manufacturers of various food products.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Higher dependency of the manufacturers on import of coconut oil



Manufacturers across various nations of the world are highly dependent on importing coconut oil from other countries with abundant availability, for the manufacturing of various products. This creates a gap between demand and supply of coconut oil, which further increases the prices of various final products that would hamper the demand and growth of the coconut oil market. Several nations like India, have a sufficient amount of coconut oil to export, however, companies in other nations need to buy it, which increases the overall cost of their products.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Virgin Coconut Oil, and Coconut RBD Oil. In 2020, the coconut RBD oil segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the coconut oil market. In addition, the segment would display a promising growth rate over the forecasting years. The major factors that are accountable to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast years are the rise in awareness about benefits offered by coconut RBD oil and a significant growth in the number of health conscious consumers.



Price point Outlook



Based on Price Point, the coconut oil market is divided into Mass and Premium. The Mass segment acquired the highest market share during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food industry, Agriculture, Cosmetics & personal care industry, Chemical Industry, and Others. Based on Packaging, the coconut oil market is segregated into Bottle, Jar, Can, Pouch, Tanks, and Others. In 2020, the food industry segment dominated the coconut oil market and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecasting years. Coconut oil is majorly used in food industries in large quantity for the production of coconut products.



Packaging Outlook



Based on Packaging, the coconut oil market is segregated into Bottle, Jar, Can, Pouch, Tanks, and Others. In 2020, the bottle segment dominated the coconut oil market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecasting years. Plastic bottles are very easy to handle & use and are also available in different sizes and due to these reasons, plastic bottles have gained traction across the world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe emerged as the leading region in the overall coconut oil market and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period. The growing usage of coconut oil in the preparation of food like snacks, ready-to-eats meals, bakery products, and confectioneries is highly driving the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd (Bitumix (Pvt) Ltd), Windmill Organics Ltd., Marico Limited, Cargill Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Coconut Oil Market



Sep-2021: ADM expanded its geographical footprints in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China by introducing ADM Food Technology, a fully automated flavor production facility. This facility would serve as ADM’s flavor supply hub across Asia-Pacific, enabling the company to leverage its expertise and leading-edge technologies and create the ADM pantry to fulfill the customer requirements and accelerate its growth strategy.



Feb-2021: Bunge Loders Croklaan expanded its geographical reach in Europe by introducing an organic portfolio. Through this expansion, the company aimed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and organic fats & oils. Moreover, the expanded portfolio would provide a constant and scalable supply of organic fats and oils, ranging from rapeseed, soy, and sunflower to shea, coconut, and palm.



Apr-2020: Marico joined hands with Swiggy and Zomato, the online food ordering platforms. Under this collaboration, Zomato and Swiggy would deliver necessary food items under the Marico portfolio that comprises Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola Oils, Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, and Saffola Plain Oats at the doorsteps of the consumers.



Mar-2020: Bunge Loders Croklaan introduced a new oils portfolio for companies in the plant-based meat industry. These new ingredients would assist in replicating the sensory properties of conventional meat products. The company’s latest portfolio comprises specialty fat fractions, emulsifiers, flakes, oils, and shortenings that are made from coconut, palm fruit, sunflower, and canola oils.



May-2019: Marico unveiled Parachute Advansed Coconut Creme Oil, a unique blend of nourishing coconut oil and soft coconut milk. This oil would bring back the wonders of oiling via a new age format, which provides the softness of coconut milk and strength of coconut oil.



Apr-2019: Marico Limited released Coco Soul, a range of Vegan Gourmet products. These vegan gourmet products comprise 100% natural virgin coconut oil, 100% natural infused variants of cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, 100% organic virgin coconut oil, and coco soul foods that comprise coconut chips, 100% organic coconut sugar, and coconut spreads that are made utilizing the super food coconut.



Mar-2018: Marico introduced new Parachute Ayurvedic hair oil. This oil is developed to promote hair growth and curb hair fall problems.



Mar-2018: Bunge Limited took over 70% ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan from IOI Corporation Berhad. Through this acquisition, Bunge would become a global leader in business-to-business oil solutions by expanding value-added capabilities, scale, and reach across major geographies.



Feb-2017: Hain Celestial unveiled Plaintains with sea salt and Sweet Plantains. These products would improve the natural flavors of the vegetable, celebrating the origins, diverse tastes & textures of each vegetable that are crafted into chips.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Virgin Coconut Oil



• Coconut RBD Oil



By Price Point



• Mass



• Premium



By Application



• Food industry



• Agriculture



• Cosmetics & personal care industry



• Chemical Industry



• Others



By Packaging



• Bottle



• Jar



• Can



• Pouch



• Tanks



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Bunge Limited



• Adani Wilmar Limited



• Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd (Bitumix (Pvt) Ltd)



• Windmill Organics Ltd



• Marico Limited



• Cargill Corporation



