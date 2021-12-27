New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Market By End User, By Age, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193298/?utm_source=GNW

They act as a substitute for the conventional metal braces and developed to maintain the proper position of teeth.



In addition, clear aligners utilize a consistent force to regulate the tooth movement unlike metal braces. It is made up of durable plastic material and can fit every individual’s mouth due to their customizable nature. Along with that, clear aligners are more efficient, effective, and comfortable in comparison to the traditional appliance for mild to-direct malocclusion.



Moreover, clear aligners are not fixed on the teeth like the conventional braces. They are put on over a person’s teeth and remain there for least 22 hours a day. These invisible braces or aligners have completely changed the pattern of treatment for various teeth issues. Furthermore, clear aligners are comparatively a latest orthodontic treatment utilized to arrange and straighten teeth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted the global dental market. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the imposed lockdown has negatively impacted the industry as routine dental care was not available because several dental practices were closed. Social distancing restrictions along with the mandate of wearing a face mask have hindered the dental industry across the globe.



Since dentistry is often considered a non-essential activity with high contact services, governments and other authorities decided to close all the dental offices or clinics during the pandemic. Due to this, the overall supply of these services and products was severely hampered during the pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic would hinder the overall growth of the clear aligners market.



Market Growth Factors:



Increase in the cases of dental problems



Dental problems are among the most common diseases across the globe. The cases of various dental and oral conditions like overbites, crooked teeth, underbites, spaces between teeth, crossbites, teeth overcrowding are increasing in the world. In addition, some dental diseases include dental caries, periodontal disease, temporomandibular disorders (TMD), and others, which are further creating a need for more advanced treatments and tools for fixing up the teeth.



High adoption and popularity of clear aligners among the population



There is an increase in the penetration of clear aligners among the population, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the clear aligners market in the upcoming years. In comparison to the traditional metal braces, clear aligners offer various benefits to the customers. Traditional metal braces are difficult to manage and restrict patients from eating their favorite food, which are motivating more people to adopt clear aligners over traditional braces since they are comfortable and flexible.



Market Restraining Factor:



High cost of clear aligners



Clear aligners are relatively high in cost than other conventional bracing methods. It is due to the advanced technologies used in making these aligners. People with any teeth deformities use these clear aligners as they are specially customized according to a person’s teeth imprints. A dentist recommends aligners for their benefits and thus, advises patients to opt for them. However, the high cost attached to these clear aligners would hinder its adoption in the market.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into hospitals, stand-alone practices, group practices, and others. The standalone practices segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2020 and is estimated to showcase a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that standalone practitioners are majorly using clear aligner systems and are fully integrated with the latest digital technologies.



Age Outlook



Based on Age, the market is segmented into adult and teenage. In 2020, the adult segment acquired the biggest revenue share in the market. The increasing prevalence of various dental conditions such as malocclusion among the population, which affects a person’s life and can result in problems like disturbances of oral function like mastication, swallowing, and speech, impaired dentofacial aesthetics, and more susceptibility to trauma & periodontal disease



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the maximum revenue share in the clear aligners market in 2020 and is anticipated to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. It is due to the growing investment in R&D activities and the presence of various key market players that are making more efforts to attract new patents.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc., and Argen Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Clear Aligners Market



Sep-2021: Align Technology entered into an agreement with Ultradent Products, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, devices, and instruments worldwide. Under this agreement, Align would provide Invisalign trained doctors an exclusive professional whitening system along with the leading Opalescence PF whitening formula from Ultradent, optimized for usage with Invisalign clear aligners and Vivera retainers.



Jul-2021: The 3M Oral Care unveiled Clarity Aligners Flex + Force: a new aligner system. This system would empower orthodontists to opt from two unique aligner materials in one treatment design and provides patients a personalized treatment experience.



Jun-2021: Dentsply Sirona took over the assets of Propel Orthodontics, a Leading Innovator in Orthodontic Devices. This acquisition aimed to open lucrative growth opportunities for Dentsply Sirona to fuel innovation in the field of the clear aligner and orthodontic treatment.



May-2021: Henry Schein Ireland introduced Reveal Clear Aligners for patients looking to improve their smile, with a treatment plan. This product is developed with patient comfort and aesthetics in mind, the aligners can decrease or remove the requirement for attachments in mild to moderate cases, featuring a smooth scalloped edge, which improves patient comfort.



Apr-2021: Align Technology expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. This new facility would enable it to fulfill the extensive and underpenetrated market opportunity in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.



Mar-2021: Dentsply Sirona extended its partnership with the North American Dental Group (NADG). This partnership aimed to enable NADG-supported dentists with more access to scanning & imaging solutions, which would improve patient treatment options.



Feb-2021: Align Technology released Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, the company’s latest biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 with the latest SmartForce Aligner Activation makes sure sufficient and constant activation in every aligner stage to assist doctors to get more of the desired movements from every aligner in the treatment of crossbite, crowding, and deep bite.



Jan-2021: Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, a leading direct-to-consumer, doctor-directed clear aligner company. This acquisition aimed to expand the market for orthodontic care by connecting additional patients with dental professionals and assisting them access quality oral healthcare.



Sep-2020: Align Technology unveiled Invisalign Stickables, innovative sticker accessories. These accessories are developed for their usage with the patented SmartTrack material in Invisalign clear aligners. The product is available in a variety of colors, designs, shapes, and themes, which makes Invisalign Stickables, cool, engaging, and fun way for patients to show their personal flair, at the time of Invisalign treatment.



Apr-2020: Align Technology acquired Exocad, a dental software company. This acquisition aimed to add Exocad’s experience in restorative dentistry, implantology, guided surgery and develop to Align’s technology portfolio that involves Invisalign clear-aligner orthodontic and iTero digital solutions.



Nov-2019: Henry Schein released the Reveal Clear Aligners consumer education website. This website offers a comprehensive summary of the Company’s proprietary Reveal product, which provides general practitioners a clear aligner solution that enables patient comfort and aesthetics, and also offers excellent customer support with their unique array of marketing materials.



May-2018: Henry Schein released its proprietary SLX clear aligner system. This system is a complete solution, which includes the popular sagittal-first Motion 3D technology, a proprietary portfolio of Henry Schein Orthodontics (HSO).



