Global Carrier Screening Market By Technology, By End user, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Carrier screening is broadly implemented before/during pregnancy for preventing the possibility of passing the disease to the newborn. It is suggested to both the parents go through carrier screening, as the possibility of forwarding the genetic disease grows if the two parents are the carriers of any sort of genetic defect. Factor such as massive adoption of carrier screening before and during pregnancy, due to the rise in awareness regarding the adverse effects associated with the passing of genetic diseases would acts as a growth factor for carrier screening market during the forecast period.



The rise in awareness regarding the possibility of transferring the genetic diseases is seen in the healthcare sector among the end-users. To tackle this, end-users have become more careful, with a desire to detect and avoid these diseases at their early phase. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth and demand for the carrier screening market during the forecast period. In the last couple of years, the overall carrier screening market has seen huge popularity due to its advantages. Moreover, the adoption rate of carrier screening and testing would increase due to the rise in the number of patients with genetic disorders.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was in the Wuhan city of China. The disease is occurred by a virus, extreme acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transferred among humans. Since the beginning of the virus in Wuhan, the disease increasingly spread to other regions of the world. In addition, this virus causes several symptoms in patients, which may vary from common symptoms to severe symptoms. For example, common symptoms may include dry cough, fever, and fatigue. Though, several symptoms include problems in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement. Moreover, the virus has the massive potential of mortality in a geriatric population. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic and health emergency. Additionally, there are only some vaccines that got emergency approvals for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Hence, social distancing is considered the most effective step to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Further, numerous countries globally have embraced stringent lockdown conditions to maintain social distancing norms.



Market Growth Factors:



Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure



Many countries are focusing on building sophisticated healthcare infrastructure which is equipped with advanced screening and treatment procedures. In addition, nations in the developed countries have advanced healthcare infrastructure, which are integrated with different types of carrier screening procedures. Moreover, many individuals want to know the possibility of transmission of their genetic or hereditary diseases to their offerings. Thus, they are increasingly moving towards carrier screening techniques.



Emergence of new infections and viruses



In the last couple of decades, the world has witnessed many new types of infections and viruses. In addition, the mankind especially medical researchers have been developing new ways and techniques to tackle these infectious diseases. Some of the viral outbreaks are H1N1 influenza virus in 2009, Ebola virus in 2013 and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARC-CoV-2) in 2019. These infectious diseases require screening in order to minimize the transmission rate. The emergence and reemergence of such infections and virus have boosted the demand for carrier screening across the world.



Market Restraining Factors:



Low awareness and lack of trained professionals



The number of genetic diseases has remarkably increased in the last few years. This is due to the advancements in diagnosis and detection technology. However, there is still a low amount of awareness about this type of screening in many under-developed and developing countries which may pose a big challenge for the growth of the market. Moreover, conducting carrier screening procedures requires a high level of technical expertise and knowledge which are still not prevalent across many countries. Further, the professionals who conduct these procedures charge a hefty amount which further increases the cost of the overall screening test.



Type Outlook



Based on carrier screening type, the market is segregated into expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening. The expanded carrier screening segment procured the maximum revenue share of the overall carrier screening market in 2020. This is credited to the constant development in a polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, microarrays, and other similar technologies in the domain of carrier screening. In addition, the market is likely to witness new growth avenues due to the rising cases of genetic disorders.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the carrier screening market is divided into DNA sequencing, microarrays, polymerase chain reaction, and other technologies. In 2020, the DNA sequencing segment acquired the largest revenue share of the overall carrier screening market.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, reference laboratories, physician offices, and others. The hospital & clinics segment garnered the largest revenue share in the overall carrier screening market in 2020.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the carrier screening market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region by obtaining the biggest revenue share of the overall carrier screening market in 2020.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific is the forerunner in the Carrier Screening Market. Companies such as Quest Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Carrier Screening Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Invitae Corporation, OPKO Health, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Sema4 OpCo, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and Natera, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Carrier Screening Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2021: Illumina collaborated with Next Generation Genomic, an association of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science. Through this collaboration, the two entities introduced VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).



Mar-2021: Natera joined hands with Tesis Labs, a US multi-region lab services provider with labs in Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. The collaboration aimed to enable Tesis to widen its portfolio of genetic testing offerings and participate in the fast-growing screening market of above 4 million pregnancies across the US. Moreover, the ultra-modern and extremely scalable genetics laboratory of Tesis in Lafayette, Colorado can serve many parts of the U.S. including Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.



Jan-2021: Myriad Genetics teamed up with Illumina, a company that develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. Through this collaboration, Illumina would develop a kit-based version of the myChoice companion diagnostic (CDx) test for international markets. The collaboration would integrate companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing to expedite comprehensive genomic profiling of tumor samples and boost enhanced results in oncology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Sema4 launched Sema4 Elements, a line of information-driven genomic solutions, digital tools for patients and vendors, and services that allow vendors to treat patients holistically throughout their reproductive and generational health journey. The product line of the Sema4 Elements portfolio includes solutions for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of preventive, reproductive, and family care.



Aug-2020: Quest Diagnostics rolled out AncestryHealth with the help of its Ancestry, a rapid and cost-effective way to carry out next-generation sequencing (NGS). Through this launch, company aimed to offer a genetic screening of risks for an expanded set of health conditions like heart disease, colon cancer, breast cancer, and blood disorders.



Feb-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based solution. Through this solution, the company would allow reproductive health researchers to more effectively examine a wide range of key genetic markers with an end-to-end workflow. The CarrierSeq ECS Kit comprises a 420-gene, AmpliSeq-based panel that integrates various stand-alone tests into a single assay.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2021: BioReference Laboratories took over Ariosa’s centralized laboratory prenatal testing business of the US from Roche. The acquisition would help BioReference Laboratories’ NIPS offerings and further increase its focus on prenatal screening, enabling BioReference and GenPath to develop high-quality and accessible testing that enhances medical care and results of patients and their families.



Aug-2021: Fulgent Genetics completed the acquisition of CSI Laboratories, a patient-focused model of cancer diagnostic testing for pathologists, community hospitals, and their patients. The acquisition aimed to help CSI substantially expand its capabilities in molecular diagnostics and oncologic testing. Moreover, Fulgent would harness the potential of its established technology platform, lab operations, NGS expertise, and sales infrastructure along with CSI’s broad cancer testing capabilities to set up a differentiated foothold in oncologic testing across the US.



Aug-2021: Illumina acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite access and adoption of this life-saving test across the world.



Jun-2021: Eurofins Clinical Testing US, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, signed an agreement to acquire DNA Diagnostics Center, the leading provider of DNA and paternity testing. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite its vision to enter into a consumer genetic testing segment that supports customized lifestyle and health awareness.



Jan-2020: Quest Diagnostics completed the acquisition of Blueprint Genetics, a company that provides complete genetic testing and genetic diagnostics to medical professionals around the world. Following the acquisition, the two companies would increase access to valuable insights in genetic and rare diseases, enhancing patient care and pharmaceutical drug research and development.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Expanded Carrier Screening and



• Targeted Disease Carrier Screening



By Technology



• DNA Sequencing



• Microarrays



• Polymerase Chain Reaction and



• Other technology



By End User



• Hospital and Clinics



• Physician Offices



• Reference Laboratories and



• Other End Users



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated



• Thermo Fisher Scientific



• Illumina, Inc.



• Eurofins Scientific Group



• Invitae Corporation



• OPKO Health, Inc.



• Fulgent Genetics



• Sema4 OpCo, Inc.



• Myriad Genetics, Inc.



• Natera, Inc.



