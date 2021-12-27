Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2022

Company announcement number 107/2021

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2022


With effect from 1 January 2022, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

        

Please find the data in the attached file.

 

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

 

 

