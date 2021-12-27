New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti Stretch Mark Products Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193292/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, stretch marks are commonly observed in pregnant women and people having obesity. Generally, there are many treatments available in the market that would assist in the removal of different stretch marks. Additionally, obesity is one of the major causes of stretch marks. As per the World Health Organization, the number of obese people is tripled worldwide since 1975. Moreover, it also notes that there is a significant burden of obesity around the world, thereby increasing the number of people having stretch marks.



In addition, the demand for these products would be fueled by the growing consumption of calorie-laden fast food by a large number of people can bring stretch blemishes. Traditionally, anti-stretch skincare products were majorly available in the form of cream and lotion. Though, currently, numerous brands provide these products in several forms, including body butter, serum, and massage oil. In addition, a rising number of consumers are accepting these products, thereby driving market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption for human lives as well as across many industries. The stringent lockdown restrictions and stay-at-home orders forced people to stay locked inside their homes. Moreover, manufacturing units were either completed closed or operating at a reduced capacity. As a result, this has created a big supply-demand gap in the market.



In addition, the global pandemic hampered the growth of the overall Anti-Stretch Mark Products Market because there was a drastic dip in the demand for beauty and skincare products around the world. Aspects like stay-at-home, social distancing norms, and stringent lockdown restrictions have majorly influenced the decision of the consumers to purchase skincare products including anti-stretch mark products as they have started to carefully spend on things to purchase only necessary and day-to-day routine products.



Market Growth Factors:



The increasing disposable income of individuals



The increasing disposable income of individuals is playing a major role in the growth of the anti-stretch mark products market. As disposable income increases, the spending capacity of consumers also increases, thus fueling the sales of anti-stretch mark products. As per the U.S Federal Government, the GDPs of developing countries are increasing significantly in comparison to developed countries. Thus, growing economic conditions in the developing markets have fueled the disposable incomes of people.



Rising number of pregnant women



Pregnant women are most vulnerable to developing stretch marks. Moreover, it has been seen that these pregnant women develop a tendency to remove these scars and marks soon after they give birth to the baby. This tendency is expected to boost the demand for anti-stretch mark products in the market. Moreover, the women are willing to purchase the best products for themselves in order to get rid of these marks as soon as possible. Considering this tendency, market players are launching many new products which are specifically designed for pregnant women.



Market Restraining Factor:



Availability of cheaper substitutes



Many companies in the market are launching customized products that cater to the needs of different skin types. Moreover, these substitutes are often cheaper than the popular products available in the market, thereby posing a big challenge to the growth & demand for such products. The companies offering substitutes have a presence on offline as well as an online mode which makes it easier for the consumers to purchase these products. Moreover, these companies are constantly launching unique products in order to maintain their competitive edge.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Anti-Stretch Mark Products Market is segmented into Creams, Body Butter, Lotions, Serum, and Massage Oil. In 2020, the creams segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market and the segment would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. In addition, the majority of the consumers choose creams for stretch marks, spots, and blemishes with a rapid rate of product launch. Retinol (supports and resurfaces skin), Centella Asiatica (stimulates cell production), hyaluronic acid (plumps lines), and silicone are some of the beneficial ingredients found in these creams.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the Anti-Stretch Mark Products Market is classified into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online, and Others. The hypermarket and supermarket segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the market in 2020. Due to the growing demand for skincare products and increasing shelf life, the majority of these stores have well-skilled workers in the skincare and beauty industry to offer required guidance and address the queries of the customers.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Anti-Stretch Mark Products Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, APAC emerged as the leading region in the overall Anti-Stretch Mark Products Market. Moreover, the region would showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the factors like rising consumption and adoption rate of the products, various global and local brands introducing products such as serums, lotions, and creams in the region, which would unlock growth prospects for the players operating in the regional market during the forecasting period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Beiersdorf AG, L’Oreal Group, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., The Clorox Company, The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Clarins Group SA, Earth Mama Organics, Crown Laboratories, Inc., and Mustela (Laboratoires Expanscience)



Strategies Deployed in Anti Stretch Mark Products Market



Sep-2021: Beiersdorf expanded its geographical footprints by opening a new plant in Leipzig. This expansion aimed to create the dimensions for long-term, sustainable growth in Beiersdorf’s production network.



May-2020: Mustela unveiled a 2-piece Fragrance Free Maternity Skincare Set: Nursing Comfort Balm and Fragrance-Free Stretch Marks Cream. Stretch Marks Cream Fragrance Free aims to provides hydration to stop the appearance of stretch marks. Nursing Comfort Balm keeps skin sheltered while nursing.



May-2018: Mustela introduced a new maternity range. The range includes seven products together with a Bust Firming Cream, Body Firming Gel, Stretch Mark Prevention Oil and Light Legs. The range aimed to help restore and reinforce the skin.



