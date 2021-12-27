New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Volumetric Video Market with COVID-19 Impact by Volumetric Capture, Application, Content Delivery & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398037/?utm_source=GNW

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are surging demand for enhanced match viewing experience, increasing demand for 3D/360° content in entertainment sector, proliferation of content delivery devices driving demand for 3D content, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19, and rising investments in AR/VR ecosystem.



The volumetric video market for hardware is expected to hold largest size during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the volumetric video market during the forecast period.The number of cameras used in volumetric capture studios ranges from two to more than a hundred.



The major factor fueling the growth of the volumetric video hardware market is the increasing number of studios being constructed by major players for sports, filmmaking, gaming, medical, and advertisement applications. Avatar Dimension (US), Metaverse XR studio (UK), Volumetric Capture Stage (US), Korea Immersive Studio (South Korea), Jump Studio (South Korea), and Volumetric Video Studio – Kawasaki (Canon) (Japan) are among the recently opened volumetric studios in 2021 and 2020.



The volumetric video market for medical is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The volumetric video market for the medical application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the increasing use of holograms in medical imaging by surgeons to view a specific diseased part or an organ of a body in 360 degrees.



In April 2019, the president of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, launched RealView’s holographic imaging technology along with Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC), University Health Network (UHN).PMCC is using the hologram for cardiac procedures such as repairing leaking valves and closing holes in the heart.



Volumetric video is being used by Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust and Health Education England (HEE) in partnership with Dimension Studio to give NHS doctors and nurses in England cutting-edge training in recognizing and treating COVID-19..



North America to account for the largest size of volumetric video market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest size of volumetric video market during the forecast period.North America contributes significantly to the volumetric video market, and the market is expected to witness a high growth rate in this region during the forecast period.



The majority of the demand for volumetric video systems in the region is expected from the US.The region is witnessing an increase in the number of volumetric capture studios.



For instance, in June 2021, Avatar Dimension officially opened a permanent facility – the newest Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studio to operate on the East Coast. in February 2021, Yahoo RYOT Lab (Verizon) announced it would be the official Innovation Partner for IMG’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows, working closely with IMG and leading fashion designers to create extended reality content experiences using volumetric video Microsoft, Omnivor, Verizon Lab, 8i, Mantis Vision, Sony, 4Dviews, Evercoast, Dgene, Tetavi, and Soar are among the companies with studios in North America.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, Others - 20%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 12%, and RoW – 8%

Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), 4Dviews (France), 8i (New Zealand), Google LLC (US), Unity Technologies (US), IO Industries Inc, (Canada), Stereolabs Inc. (US), Verizon Communications (US), Canon Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Scatter (US), Mark Roberts Motion Control (US), Capturing Reality (Slovakia), Dimension (UK), Evercoast (US), DGene (China), 3nfinite (US), Tetavi (Israel), Mantis Vision Ltd. (Israel), Arcturus Studios Holdings, Inc. (US), and EF EVE (UK) are few major players in the volumetric video market.



Research Coverage

Based on volumetric capture, the volumetric video market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.Based on application, the volumetric video market has been segmented into sports, events, and entertainment; medical; education and training; signage and advertisement and others.



Based on content delivery, the volumetric video market is segmented into projectors, AR/VR head-mounted display (HMD) , smartphones and volumetric displays Based on region, the volumetric video market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



