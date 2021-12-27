Fresnillo and MAG Silver Provide Juanicipio Commissioning Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver Corp. (“MAG Silver”) today provide a commissioning update on the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% Fresnillo and MAG Silver, respectively).

The Juanicipio Project team delivered the Project for plant commissioning on schedule despite the recent changes to labour contracting legislation and having successfully mitigated most COVID-19 related issues over the past two years, a testament to the dedication of the operational and development teams on the ground.



However, the ‘Comisión Federal de Electricidad’ (“CFE”), the state-owned electrical company, has just notified Fresnillo, the Juanicipio Project operator, that approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid cannot yet be granted and the mill commissioning timeline will therefore be extended by approximately six months. This is directly related to knock-on effects of the pandemic on the CFE’s operations, predominantly related to a lack of CFE staff which limits its ability to oversee three key tasks to: review the existing installation; supervise physical connection to the active power grid; and approve required blackout prevention devices.



As operator, Fresnillo will continue to engage closely with the CFE and ‘El Centro Nacional de Control de Energía’ (“CENACE”) to do all that it can to expedite these necessary approvals. Although there remains uncertainty regarding the timing for connecting the Juanicipio Project to the power grid, the current estimate, which continues to be subject to potential COVID-19 related realities, is that full load commissioning activities will be approved sometime after the first week of May 2022.



Stoping and mineralized mine development at Juanicipio will continue. In order to minimize any potential adverse effect, Fresnillo will make available any unused plant capacity at its Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito operations to process mineralized material produced at Juanicipio during this period, and if possible matching commissioning and ramp up tonnages that were previously expected. The effect on cashflow generation from Juanicipio therefore will also be mitigated while CFE approvals are pending.



“As an industry, we continue to manage the ongoing impact of the pandemic and while frustrating for all concerned, we recognize this situation is beyond the control of all parties,” said Octavio Alvidrez, Chief Executive of Fresnillo plc. “The health and safety of our people and all our partners remains our priority. We thank the CFE for their engagement and will continue to work closely with them to accelerate grid connection as quickly as we can. Meanwhile, we will continue to process mineralized development material by using any excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, minimizing any impact on future cashflow generation.”



“We are very fortunate to be able to process mineralized material from Juanicipio through the excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, which should minimize the economic impact of the electrical connection timing,” said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver. “The Juanicipio Project team has managed through stringent COVID-19 protocols to make the process plant effectively ready for start-up. However, approvals for the electrical connection for the Project have been affected by governmental COVID-19 restrictions that have severely limited the CFE in carrying out their reviews and final sign-off. We look forward to the CFE resuming normal activities, so we can flip the switch on our plant!”

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

