The Global Yeast Market is expected to grow by $ 6.94 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period

Our report on the yeast market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product launches of food and beverages using yeast varieties and new innovations in yeast industry. In addition, product launches of food and beverages using yeast varieties is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The yeast market analysis includes the application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The yeast market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Feed and other yeast application



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Type

• Baker’s yeast

• Brewer’s yeast

• Feed yeast

• Bio-ethanol yeast

• Other yeast



This study identifies strategic initiativesas one of the prime reasons driving the yeast market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on yeast market covers the following areas:

• Yeast market sizing

• Yeast market forecast

• Yeast market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yeast market vendors that include AB Mauri Ltd., Alto Ingredients Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., and Pak Group. Also, the yeast market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



