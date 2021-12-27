From Coal to Clean Power: Hopi Tribe's Vision to Rewrite Its Energy Story Starts With Hopi Utilities Corporation, Economic Development Administration Funding

KYKOTSMOVI VILLAGE, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Dec. 13, the Economic Development Administration awarded funding to Hopi Utilities Corporation to support the Tribe's transition to a clean energy economy focused on workforce development and quality jobs on Reservation.

When the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) closed in 2019, it left the Hopi Tribe in incredible economic distress. The Tribe received payments for supplying coal to the NGS, representing 85% of Hopi's revenue. When these payments and jobs vanished, it left the Tribe in dire need for economic development.

Today, Hopi is rebuilding its economy with renewable energy.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Economic Development Administration as a finalist for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. This represents an enormous opportunity for Hopi to rewrite our energy history by investing in a brighter future for our Tribal Members," said Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma.

The coalition is led by the Hopi Utility Corporation (HUC) and aims to invest in a large-scale solar project that can fill the void of lost revenues and jobs related to the NGS closure while mitigating climate change by creating clean energy.

"The Hopi Tribe is now seeking phase 2 funding of up to $100 million to support project implementation," said Hopi Utility Corporation President Carroll Onsae. "This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the Tribe to write a new chapter in its energy story."

If provided an implementation grant, this solar project proposes to support the growth and enhancement of HUC and Hopi Telecommunications, Inc., as well as provide technical training for Tribal members to obtain good-paying jobs. The coalition also proposes to carry out three additional projects, which include a workforce development program tied to the construction of the solar project; a planning effort to strengthen the Hopi's organizational capacity to build future infrastructure projects; and several smaller-scale infrastructure projects focused on reliability, resilience, and supporting new business development across Hopi villages.

https://eda.gov/news/press-releases/2021/12/13/build-back-better-regional-challenge-finalists.htm

Press Contact:

Carroll Onsae, President, Hopi Utilities Corporation, consae@hopitelecom.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Hopi Tribe









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment