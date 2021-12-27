Global Biomarker Technologies Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% During the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomarker technologies market is expected to value at USD 32,600.71 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, as per a recent market analysis by Quince Market Insights. A biomarker is a physical, cellular, or chemical change that can be noted and a normal or abnormal procedure in a human body that can be studied. The effects of the treatment, progress, and occurrence or the risk for any sort of disease can be checked by studying any modification in the normal quantity of the biomarker. Increasing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the global biomarker technologies market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-59643

The biomarker technologies market is expected to be driven by increasing prevalence of diseases like prostate, lung, and breast cancer, development in medical technologies. Various initiatives have been taken by the government to support the research in biomarker technologies and growing usage of the biomarkers to increase the precision of disease diagnosis, which is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the increased number of capital investments needed for the discovery, expansion of the biomarkers market are other driving factors of the biomarker technologies market.

On the other hand, the lesser cost required to conduct clinical trials in the developing economies become an attraction for multinational companies for investing more in clinical trials. However, the low per capita income and poor healthcare infrastructure in some regions are some of the factors which can hamper the global biomarker technologies market growth.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

May 2021- QIAGEN N.V. collaborated with Mirati Therapeutics to introduce KRAS G12C buddy indicative for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer which will grow QIAGEN’s therascreen KRAS testing portfolio.

November 2020- QIAGEN N.V. joined hands with BiNTech for creating and market a tissue-based buddy analytic which is to be used with the investigational malignant growth treatment.

July 2020- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. consented to a partner symptomatic arrangement with Chugai Pharmaceutical to extend the use of Oncomine Dx Target Test and then facilitating the nearby biomarker testing of non-small cell cellular breakdown in the lungs patients who are qualified for ROZLYTREK treatment in Japan.

COVID 19 Impact on the Global Biomarker Technologies Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global biomarker technologies market, and it has been observed that the market demand is normal during the pandemic time. It is expected to grow sharply during the analysis period. To control the spread of the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which is hampering all kinds of business activities. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Product

Based on product, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into consumables, assays, reagents and instruments. Among these, the consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period owing to its larger sales volume. On the other hand, the reagents segment also holds the largest share after the consumables market.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Profiling Technology

Based on the profiling technology, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into immunoassay, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), imaging technologies, mass spectrometry, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), chromatography, cytogenetics and other. The immunoassay segment is further classified into ELISA (Enzyme Linked Immunoassay), western blot, protein microarray. Immunoassay is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. ELISA, a technology used in immunoassay, simultaneously quantifies protein level and also has the capacity in accelerating the process of biomarker protein validation for clinical usage. This factor is expected to drive the segment growth.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Application

Based on the application, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Among these, drug discovery is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be owing to increasing use of biomarkers in the drug discovery of various types of health issues and diseases such as cardiovascular problems, cancer, neurological problems, and others.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Indication

Based on indication, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to its increasing use in infectious diseases including distinguishing bacterial from non-bacterial infection, analyzing the response to therapy, and predicting outcomes.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Research Area

Based on the research area, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, others. The proteomics segment is further classified into metabolomics, metabolic flux, lipidomics. Among these, genomics is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period as it can diagnose genetic disease by reducing genetic testing to a single analysis.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-59643

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Region

Based on region, the global biomarker technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be owing to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders. Increasing elderly population and escalating healthcare expenses will further boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Some Major Findings of the Biomarker Technologies Market Report Include:

Profiles of major market players operating in the global biomarker technologies market, which include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global biomarker technologies market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global biomarker technologies market

Browse key industry insights from the report, “ Biomarker Technologies Market , by Product (Consumables, Assays, Reagents, Instruments), Profiling Technology (Immunoassay, PCR, Imaging Technologies, Mass Spectrometry, NGS, Chromatography, Cytogenetics, Other), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others), Research Area (Genomics, Proteomics, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/biomarker-technologies-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cancer Biomarker Market, by Biomarker Type (Genetic Biomarker, Protein Biomarker and Others), by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Academic & Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Cancer Diagnostic Laboratories), by Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-cancer-biomarker-market

Diagnostic Exosome Biomarker Market, By Type (Membrane-bound Proteins, Soluble Proteins, Noncoding RNA, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-exosome-biomarker-market

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market, By Biomarker & Product (Tubes, Isolation Kits), By End Use (Research, Diagnostics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/rare-biomarkers-specimen-collection-and-stabilization-market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Immunoassay, Biomarkers), By Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments), By Method (Automated), By Test Type (Lab, POC), By Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal),By End-User (Hospitals, Pathology & Reference Laboratories), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)