The Global Immunohematology Market is expected to grow by $ 907.43 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the immunohematology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for blood banks and its potential to increase sales and paradigm shift of end-users toward automated immunohematology analyzer. In addition, the growing demand for blood banks and its potential to increase sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The immunohematology market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The immunohematology market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Analyzers and systems

• Reagents



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing sales through service-oriented sales organizations and GPOsas one of the prime reasons driving the immunohematology market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on immunohematology market covers the following areas:

• Immunohematology market sizing

• Immunohematology market forecast

• Immunohematology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunohematology market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., biosurfit SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corp., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Immucor Inc., Merck KGaA, and The Carlyle Group Inc. Also, the immunohematology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

