The Global Smoke Detectors Market is expected to grow by $ 461.19 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smoke Detectors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068933/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the smoke detectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in residential construction and growing replacement demand. In addition, Increase in residential construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smoke detectors market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The smoke detectors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial and public

• Residential

• Industrial



By Type

• Photoelectric

• Dual-sensor

• Ionization

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standardsas one of the prime reasons driving the smoke detectors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smoke detectors market covers the following areas:

• Smoke detectors market sizing

• Smoke detectors market forecast

• Smoke detectors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoke detectors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BRK Brands Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Universal Security Instruments Inc.. Also, the smoke detectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068933/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________