Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 December to Thursday 23 December:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|16,055
|304,263,139
|20 December 2021
|140
|20,480.5700
|2,867,280
|21 December 2021
|150
|20,619.2000
|3,092,880
|22 December 2021
|160
|20,847.5600
|3,335,610
|23 December 2021
|160
|21,104.1300
|3,376,661
|Total 20-23 December 2021
|610
|12,672,430
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|646
|20,774.4757
|13,420,311
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,311
|330,355,880
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,311
|330,355,880
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|97,238
|1,957,850,142
|20 December 2021
|1,703
|22,169.3300
|37,754,369
|21 December 2021
|1,754
|22,265.9900
|39,054,546
|22 December 2021
|1,804
|22,381.6100
|40,376,424
|23 December 2021
|1,804
|22,696.9600
|40,945,316
|Total 20-23 December 2021
|7,065
|158,130,656
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,962
|22,387.1993
|43,923,685
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|106,265
|2,159,904,483
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|106,265
|2,159,904,483
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,258 A shares and 541,944 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 December 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2021