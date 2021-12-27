English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 December to Thursday 23 December:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 16,055 304,263,139 20 December 2021 140 20,480.5700 2,867,280 21 December 2021 150 20,619.2000 3,092,880 22 December 2021 160 20,847.5600 3,335,610 23 December 2021 160 21,104.1300 3,376,661 Total 20-23 December 2021 610 12,672,430 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 646 20,774.4757 13,420,311 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,311 330,355,880 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,311 330,355,880 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 97,238 1,957,850,142 20 December 2021 1,703 22,169.3300 37,754,369 21 December 2021 1,754 22,265.9900 39,054,546 22 December 2021 1,804 22,381.6100 40,376,424 23 December 2021 1,804 22,696.9600 40,945,316 Total 20-23 December 2021 7,065 158,130,656 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,962 22,387.1993 43,923,685 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,265 2,159,904,483 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,265 2,159,904,483

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,258 A shares and 541,944 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the share capital.



Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments