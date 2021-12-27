Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 20 December to Thursday 23 December: 
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)16,055 304,263,139
20 December 202114020,480.57002,867,280
21 December 202115020,619.20003,092,880
22 December 202116020,847.56003,335,610
23 December 202116021,104.13003,376,661
    
Total 20-23 December 2021610 12,672,430
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*64620,774.475713,420,311
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)17,311 330,355,880
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)17,311 330,355,880
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)97,238 1,957,850,142
20 December 20211,70322,169.330037,754,369
21 December 20211,75422,265.990039,054,546
22 December 20211,80422,381.610040,376,424
23 December 20211,80422,696.960040,945,316
    
Total 20-23 December 20217,065 158,130,656
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,96222,387.199343,923,685
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)106,265 2,159,904,483
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)106,265 2,159,904,483

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,258 A shares and 541,944 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.41% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                        

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2021