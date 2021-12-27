The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 42.86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047046/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the pharmaceutical packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry and growing sales of pharmaceuticals globally. In addition, increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharmaceutical packaging market analysis includes product and material segments and geographic landscape.



The pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Plastic bottles

• Caps and closures

• Blister packs

• Pre-fillable syringes

• Others



By Material

• Rigid plastic

• Flexible plastic

• Glass

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packagingas one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pharmaceutical packaging market covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical packaging market sizing

• Pharmaceutical packaging market forecast

• Pharmaceutical packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Group Inc., Catalent Inc., Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WestRock Co. Also, the pharmaceutical packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

