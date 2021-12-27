Revolo Biotherapeutics Announces the Appointment of Tunde Otulana, M.D., to its Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a Company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Tunde Otulana, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Otulana brings more than 25 years of leadership, clinical development and regulatory strategy experience in the life sciences industry.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Otulana’s expertise to our board of directors,” said Jonathan Rigby, Group Chief Executive Officer of Revolo Biotherapeutics. “His extensive experience in executive leadership, clinical development, and regulatory strategy particularly around allergic and pulmonary diseases will be extremely valuable as we advance our lead candidates, ‘1104 and ‘1805, through four Phase 2 clinical trials in 2022 and 2023 with the goal of revolutionizing autoimmune and allergic disease treatment.”

Dr. Otulana added, “I am honored to be joining Revolo’s board of directors and provide my expertise to advance revolutionary treatments with a unique mechanism of action for resetting the immune system from a pro-inflammatory state to a regulated homeostatic state. Revolo’s therapies have the potential to provide long-term disease remission for patients suffering from autoimmune and allergic diseases, who currently rely on chronic treatments that can suppress the immune system making patients vulnerable to life threatening infections and even cancer. I look forward to offering additional perspective on clinical and regulatory strategy as well, as the company advances four Phase 2 trials next year.”

Tunde Otulana, M.D., brings more than 25 years of combined experience in drug development and commercialization having served in multiple executive positions at several pharmaceutical companies, and currently as Chief Medical Officer at Veloxis Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Otulana also currently holds a Non-Executive Director position at Allergy Therapeutics, and is a Clinical Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary & Critical Care at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, where he has served for 22 years. Previously, Dr. Otulana served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at several companies including Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Aradigm Corporation. Notably, he served as Medical Officer and Medical Team Leader in the Pulmonary & Allergy Drug Products Division at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for about 7 years. Dr. Otulana received his medical degree from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and completed residency and fellowship trainings in the UK and US.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is entering its second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com