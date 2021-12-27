Global Magnet Wires Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnet Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032105/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Copper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
- The Magnet Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Elektrisola
- Fujikura Ltd.
- FuruKawa Electric Co Ltd
- Irce S.P.A.
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- LWW Group
- REA Magnet Wire
- Samdong Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
