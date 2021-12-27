Orderbook Lists Tokenized Shares of Neuralink

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderbook, a decentralized trading platform for tokenized shares, lists tokenized shares of Neuralink that users can buy without intermediaries and with a $10 minimum limit.



Orderbook, the platform backed by Ambisafe, lists Pre-IPO tokenized shares of yet another global company, Neuralink. After SpaceX, this is the second project of Elon Musk, whose tokenized shares are listed on Orderbook. This long-awaited listing has gathered thousands of supporters, and the tokens are expected to be sold out quickly.

Neuralink is an American neurotechnology company developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers. It was established in 2016 by Elon Musk and has already raised $205M during the Series C investment round from 13 investors. The total investment amount of the company has reached $363M.

The public round of Neuralink investment is yet to be launched. However, users can already trade the company's tokenized stock on Orderbook.

Tokenized shares, or tokenized stocks, are digital assets that are backed by the actual shares of Neuralink 1:1. When buying such assets, you purchase tokens that represent equity shares in a corporation but not the ownership rights in the underlying equity. Instead, you own a derivative collateralized by a share of the underlying stock that tracks its performance.

There are several benefits of tokenized shares:

Users get a possibility to invest your funds in the stocks of the company that is not publicly traded yet.

There are no traditional middlemen. You buy assets directly on the platform and can sell them anytime.

There is no minimum order limit. You can invest in the tokenized shares of Neuralink or any other company listed on the exchange with as little as $1. And the company will convert your funds to parts of a whole share.



At the moment, the Orderbook platform is the only place to trade Neuralink tokenized stocks, and the number of tokens is limited.

Users can find out more about the Neuralink tokenized shares and make your investment on the official Orderbook website.

Media contacts

Company: Orderbook Global Inc.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/orderbook_io

E-mail: support@orderbook.io, julia.kvashyna@ambisafe.com

Website: https://orderbook.io

SOURCE: Orderbook Global Inc.