Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 51

In week 51 Festi purchased in total 507,000 own shares for total amount of 112,383,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|51
|20.12.2021
|13:25:56
|102.000
|219,000
|22.338.000
|707.000
|51
|21.12.2021
|15:05:04
|135.000
|220,000
|29.700.000
|842.000
|51
|22.12.2021
|14:48:08
|135.000
|224,000
|30.240.000
|977.000
|51
|23.12.2021
|11:49:49
|135.000
|223,000
|30.105.000
|1.112.000
|507.000
|112.383.000
|1.112.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,112,000 own shares for 246,828,000 ISK and holds today 7,112,000 own shares or 2.20% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).