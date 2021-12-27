Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 51

English Icelandic

In week 51 Festi purchased in total 507,000 own shares for total amount of 112,383,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought 51 20.12.2021 13:25:56 102.000 219,000 22.338.000 707.000 51 21.12.2021 15:05:04 135.000 220,000 29.700.000 842.000 51 22.12.2021 14:48:08 135.000 224,000 30.240.000 977.000 51 23.12.2021 11:49:49 135.000 223,000 30.105.000 1.112.000 507.000 112.383.000 1.112.000

Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,112,000﻿ own shares for 246,828,000 ISK and holds today 7,112,000 own shares or 2.20% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).















