Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 51

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 51 Festi purchased in total 507,000 own shares for total amount of 112,383,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares bought
5120.12.202113:25:56102.000219,00022.338.000707.000
5121.12.202115:05:04135.000220,00029.700.000842.000
5122.12.202114:48:08135.000224,00030.240.000977.000
5123.12.202111:49:49135.000223,00030.105.0001.112.000
   507.000 112.383.0001.112.000

Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,112,000﻿ own shares for 246,828,000 ISK and holds today 7,112,000 own shares or 2.20% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).