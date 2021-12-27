NSAV ANNOUNCES NIRVANA META NATIVE GAMING TOKEN, THE MNU, SUCCESSFULLY RECOGNIZED BEYOND THE ONLINE GAMING WORLD

London, England, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Nirvana Meta Native Token http://nirvanameta.com/home , the MNU, has successfully made the transition from being exclusively an online gaming token to being recognized and accepted outside of the online gaming world. Both managements believe that this is a milestone achievement for the unified metaverse token theory, which is also the base component of the NSAV ECOsystem and similar to ROBLOX currency https://www.roblox.com/ being used at the grocery store. Nirvana Meta is the world's first public blockchain Role Playing Game (RPG).

The NSAVDEX 2 exchange https://nsavdex.io/ is expected to be trading the Nirvana Meta MNU in 2022. NSAV will continue to pursue additional organizations to recognize and accept the MNU digital currency for all of their sales and transactions. In addition to being a partner with Nirvana Meta, NSAV is also the main sponsor. Below is footage of a recent Nirvana Meta event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3SxgViMjtg

On December 23, 2021, at a Nirvana Meta promotional event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dato’ Calvin Yap Kim Heng, owner of Malaysia Car King (AKA CHY Autoworld Sdn Bhd) https://carkingmalaysia.com/ formally announced that his company now accepts Nirvana Meta MNU for the purchase of autos, including Tesla, as well as yachts and private jets. At the event, the first transaction was the sale of a Maserati Ghibli sports car for the purchase price of 300,000 Meta Nirvana Up (MNU), the equivalent of $74,000. The company is also property agent to top real estate developers in Malaysia, such as Farlim Holdings, Mah Sing Property Berhad, Akisama Group, Binastra Group and GCE Developments Sdn Bhd. We accept MNU from the property buyers as agents and pay local fiat currency to the property developers.

Mr. Wang Jie, CEO of Nirvana Meta stated, "This is truly a cheerful time for everyone involved and I want to thank the NSAV team for supporting our program. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Dato’ Kelvin Yap stated, “MNU is circulated in the NirvanaMeta, a Role Playing Game. This cryptocurrency was created by blockchain technology geeks and game developers from South Korea, the United States, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. MNU has a high processing capacity in excess of 3,000 Transaction Processing System (“TPS”) per second to cope with the chain upstream for the public chain high concurrent processing performance requirements.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “MNU combines the technologies of the decentralizing" of cryptocurrency and NFT. Currently, MNU can be cross-chain traded or can be exchanged for Bitcoin, USDT Ethereum, Binance and Huobi. The Metaverse GameFi arena is exploding and we see the amazing growth continuing for many years to come.”

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/gamefi-potential-change-lives-create-192702157.html

About Nirvana Meta:

Nirvana Meta is a 3D new magic chain developed by South Korean blockchain gaming company NirvanaSoft, adapted from the classic Korean fantasy online games, with all its classic elements. Games with beautiful picture style, rich epic content, large-scale 3D siege warfare, the unique magic of the magic of PK play attention. And put forward to "magic play" as the core of the "new magic" chain tour concept, from "magic vision, magic play, magic battle" three aspects of the chain tour redefined the new standard. Published reports predict the global metaverse market will reach $800 billion annually by 2024.

https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/blog/metaverse-may-be-800-billion-market-next-tech-platform/

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

