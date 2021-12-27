Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 27, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: December 20 to December 24, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|20-Dec-21
|FR0014003TT8
|7 786
|50,7781
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|20-Dec-21
|FR0014003TT8
|1 003
|50,8585
|DXE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
