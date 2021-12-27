TokeText Acquires Goodtimes Ltd’s Boozer and Super Platforms

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weedbox Inc. (“TokeText”), an Ontario-based cannabis technology company, today announced the acquisition of Goodtimes Ltd (“Goodtimes”), the parent company to Canada’s first multi-retailer ecommerce platforms for on-demand adult-use cannabis (Super Anytime) and alcohol (Boozer Delivery).



Founded by Michael Kniazeff and Ian Delves, Goodtimes launched in 2017, acquiring over 130 unique enabled doors across five provinces through its platforms and processing over $3.5M of gross merchandise value (GMV) since inception. Goodtimes is a fully compliant operator with a suite of tech-enabled assets that allow the full integration of point-of-sale, real-time inventory, payments, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment through embedded e-commerce and marketplace offerings. The company is able to successfully monetize through data sales, SaaS, GMV commissions, and whitelabel e-commerce. With whitelabel e-commerce, Goodtimes gives brands a fully tracked sales funnel and a 360-view on their product availability nationwide. Brands can direct their audiences to purchase from their partner retailers, with end-to-end measurement of marketing and sales performance. Goodtimes provides retailers and brands a fully integrated and robust e-commerce, analytics and tech solution.



The addition of Goodtimes to the TokeText properties will provide a true omni-channel experience to consumers of adult use cannabis and alcohol with the addition of its proprietary instant-purchase shopping technology to the suite of consumer-focused features enabled by Goodtimes’ native iOS, Android, and web e-commerce platforms.

“We are pleased to welcome the Goodtimes team, technology platform and community of consumers into the TokeText ecosystem,” said Jeremy Potvin, CEO, TokeText. “Our combined technologies, customer bases, and engagement strategies will provide consumers with superior product discovery, easier repeat ordering, and instant purchase options, all while providing retailers with greater results, zero abandon carts, and deeper relationships with their consumers."

About TokeText.

TokeText is an Ontario-based cannabis technology company. Through its proprietary SMS based instant-purchase e-commerce platform, TokeText helps their retail customers increase revenue, grow their reach, and turn customers into loyal shoppers. TokeText has built an unmatched level of reach through its frictionless cannabis shopping experience and proprietary media channels. Learn more at https://toketext.com.

For more information:

MEDIA RELATIONS

Jeremy Potvin

416-841-7664

CEO, Founder