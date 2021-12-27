Swing by Wienerschnitzel & Come Meet Your New Favorite Hot Dogs: The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs

Irvine, California, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel has elevated the chili cheese dog and created a crave-worthy collection so distinctive and yummy, they’ll leave you wanting more. The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs are a compilation of three of the chain’s mouthwatering hot dogs. The first, the largest hot dog chain in the world took two of America’s favorite flavors – bacon and ranch dressing – and created the exquisite Bacon Ranch Dog. A plump all-beef hot dog loaded with crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, melty shredded cheddar and its world famous Chili. Then, they took their scrumptious Chili Cheese Fries and added them to a tasty all-beef hot dog to create the flavorful Junkyard Dog. Packed with grilled onions, zesty mustard, golden fries, savory Chili and American cheese - it’s a fan favorite! If it’s classics you crave, there’s the tried and true Chili Cheese Dog, a juicy all-beef hot dog topped with Chili and shredded cheddar.

“At Wienerschnitzel, we believe variety is the spice of life,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “People are always surprised we have such a wide array of flavorful hot dogs like those in our Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs. We love offering unique and delicious menu items for all to enjoy and these dogs are great example of that.”

But hurry in, the Bacon Ranch Dog will be available for a limited time only. At participating locations. To find a location near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

