Hamburger Stand’s Mouthwatering Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs Deliver on Taste & Flavor

Irvine, California, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamburger Stand is beefing up their menu with a collection of chili cheese dogs so flavorsome they’ll leave you wanting more. The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs are made up of three distinct, mouthwatering all-beef hot dogs packed with a variety of tasty toppings. For the first, Hamburger Stand took two of American’s favorite flavors – bacon and ranch dressing – to create the exquisite Bacon Ranch Dog. It’s made with a plump, all-beef hot dog and loaded with crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, melty shredded cheddar and savory Chili. Then, they loaded their popular Chili Cheese Fries over a juicy all-beef hot dog to create the extraordinary Junkyard Dog.  With grilled onions, zesty mustard, golden fries, Chili and American cheese - it’s a definitely a customer favorite! If it’s classics you want, there’s the delectable Chili Cheese Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with Chili and shredded cheddar. 

“People are always surprised we have so many delicious, flavorful hot dogs,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “We love going go above and beyond for our customers and the tasty flavor combinations in our Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs prove that.”  

But hurry, the Bacon Ranch Dog will only be available for a limited time. At participating locations. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool. 

About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value.  It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

