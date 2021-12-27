WITT O’BRIEN’S ASSISTS STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS DISTRIBUTE NEARLY $1.2 BILLION IN RENTAL ASSISTANCE

WASHINGTON and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., announced today that it has helped over a dozen clients distribute nearly $1.2 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program (“ERAP”) funds, or approximately 20% of total ERAP disbursements by states nationwide.

“We are immensely proud of our participation in this monumental achievement to deliver lifesaving aid to over 200,000 households around the country”, says Matthew Erchull, managing director at Witt O’Brien’s. “Working closely with our clients – from large states to small- to mid-sized grantees – we have helped navigate a complex and evolving regulatory landscape to ensure funds reach the most vulnerable, at-risk communities as quickly as possible.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Witt O’Brien’s has been at the forefront of the housing crisis supporting ERAP and Homeowner Assistance Fund (“HAF”) programs across the country providing full program management support as well as offering clients customized, needs-based solutions. These include community assessments, program framework development, communications and outreach, application management software, and application review, among other critical services.

Witt O’Brien’s continues to assist clients with the disbursement of original ERAP funds authorized under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 as well as those referred to as “ERAP 2” included in the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”), which provides funding streams into 2022. More recently, Witt O’Brien’s has also been assisting its clients with HUD allocated HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds to accelerate the development of affordable housing throughout the United States.

In support of its more than 170 state and local government clients, Witt O’Brien’s brings sophisticated and innovative design and implementation of a wide spectrum of programs under ARPA, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and other federal legislation.

