Frontline Education Recognized for Adding Value to K-12 Administrators and the EdTech Industry by a Variety of Organizations in 2021

Malvern, PA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, has been recognized throughout 2021 for its innovation, expertise and commitment to serving K-12 leaders by providing technology that supports the growth of people and optimizes the management of processes.

In December, Frontline’s HRMS solution was selected as a finalist by Supes’ Choice under the HR/Finance category. Part of the Frontline Human Capital Management Suite, HRMS enables HR teams to drive talent, compensation, benefits and position management in one system for better insight and management. The Supes’ Choice Awards is the only education industry award judged exclusively by school district superintendents recognizing education technology products that are solving the most challenging problems facing K-12 education today. In September, EdTech Digest selected Frontline’s Student Analytics Lab (formerly Forecast5 5Lab) as a finalist for the Cool Tool Awards. Frontline Student Analytics Lab consolidates disparate data sources into a single analytics environment helping administrators do the important work of identifying learning gaps and determining intervention methods to improve student achievement outcomes.

“It was an honor to have our products recognized by Supes’ Choice and EdTech Digest, associations and organizations that have their fingers on the pulse of what K-12 leaders need to operate efficiently and effectively so they can spend more time on strategic initiatives that impact student outcomes,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline. “We are committed to the K-12 community and will continue to innovate to deliver solutions that create great impact.”

Earlier in the year, several Frontline executives were acknowledged for their strong leadership, domain expertise and vision to ensure that cutting-edge technology thrives across K-12 education. CEO Mark Gruzin ranked number 10 on The Software Report’s Annual Top 50 SaaS CEOs list. Gruzin was also recognized as a finalist for the PACT Enterprise Award which is given to CEOs who are leading transformation in their industry. Managing Director, Elizabeth Combs ranked on The Software Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021, an award that recognizes women who have served as advocates for women in tech, have stood out as role models and have driven company growth.

As a mission-driven brand in business to support school leaders and teachers, Frontline places great emphasis on its culture and core values. Companies that recently joined Frontline Education, Forecast 5 and Hayes Software Systems, won “Top Workplaces” for 2021 by the Chicago Tribune and One of Austin’s Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal respectively.

