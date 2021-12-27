Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 20 to December 24, 2021

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

         

               Paris, December 27th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 20 to December 24, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 20 to December 24, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20/12/2021FR000012548615 30485,5099AQEU
VINCI20/12/2021FR000012548617 73385,3721CEUX
VINCI20/12/2021FR00001254869 68285,3799TQEX
VINCI20/12/2021FR000012548686 51185,2160XPAR
      
  TOTAL129 23085,2845 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

