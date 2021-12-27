English French





Paris, December 27th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 20 to December 24, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 20 to December 24, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20/12/2021 FR0000125486 15 304 85,5099 AQEU VINCI 20/12/2021 FR0000125486 17 733 85,3721 CEUX VINCI 20/12/2021 FR0000125486 9 682 85,3799 TQEX VINCI 20/12/2021 FR0000125486 86 511 85,2160 XPAR TOTAL 129 230 85,2845

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment