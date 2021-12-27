Team Driftwood Offers CBD Chocolate Edibles in Vancouver WA

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Driftwood, LLC, a company based in Vancouver, WA, is happy to announce that they are offering CBD chocolates Vancouver WA residents can order online and in-store to possibly help them with their health conditions. These are chocolate candies that have been infused with cannabidiol (CBD). Team Driftwood’s CBD is extracted from hemp, a variant of the cannabis plant, and has very little traces of THC, which means it does not have the psychoactive properties of THC. Furthermore, although there are still some gaps in the scientific evidence, studies have shown that CBD might have potential benefits for epilepsy, anxiety and depression, fear and stress reduction, insomnia, pain, tumor reduction, improvement of cancer-related symptoms, reduction of inflammation, and more.

In addition, the CBD chocolate products from Team Driftwood are in the form of convenient squares infused with 100 mg of CBD per square, and pre-scored into four servings of 25 mg CBD each. These are available in various flavors, such as Dark Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate Espresso, and Dark Chocolate Cherry. The result is a product with a lot of nutrients and antioxidants. Dark chocolate, which has a higher cocoa content, is considered to be highly nutritious because it contains protein, fiber, and iron. When combined with the potential health benefits of CBD from hemp, the overall health benefits can be significant. Furthermore, they use Belgian Dark Chocolate, which is popular for its slightly more buttery taste, with a bit of bitterness.

Meanwhile, the hemp extract used in the products offered by the CBD store in Vancouver WA has several phytocannabinoids and phytonutrients that can be helpful for the human body. Thus, consuming Team Driftwood’s Dark Chocolate infused with hemp-derived CBD, when combined with proper diet and exercise, may help in normalizing sleep patterns and in overall mobility. The Belgian Dark Chocolate, when combined with CBD isolate, may also be helpful in decreasing the symptoms of mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression. And with the addition of natural ingredients, such as organic MCT oil derived from ground espresso beans and coconuts, and mint oil, Team Driftwood’s Dark Chocolate with CBD can also satisfy those who prefer them to be tasty.

Team Driftwood also offers a number of white chocolate and milk chocolate products infused with CBD. This is suitable for people who don’t want the bitter taste and the pungent smell of dark chocolate. Milk chocolate has a sweeter taste compared to dark chocolate and it is also rich in nutrients and antioxidants. It has also been observed to boost a person’s immunity while improving the flow of blood cells and helping with the reduction of artery-clogging. It has also been noted that consuming milk chocolate in the morning or evening may help in controlling appetite and in regulating a person’s sleep pattern. Also available from Team Driftwood are peanut butter squares and white chocolate squares, all infused with hemp-derived CBD.

Team Driftwood, LLC is a family-owned company found in the Pacific NW composed of people who have an award-winning past in offering cannabis derived products. They have been in the industry for more than 10 years, which means they have an extensive understanding of the cannabis plant, the extracts, and the various products that can be provided to take advantage of the potential benefits that they can offer. They work closely with specialists in developing the best ingredients for their products. One thing that makes them different from competitors is their use of carbon dioxide under high pressure and at extremely low temperatures to produce the CBD extracts. The biggest advantage of the process is that once the CO2 is no longer under high pressure, it will simply evaporate, leaving no traces on the CBD oil. The CBD oil goes through additional refinement and purification processes, which means the CBD extract is cleaner than those extracted by some other chemicals or solvent methods.

Those who are looking for CBD edibles Vancouver WA residents can rely on can check out the Team Driftwood website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

