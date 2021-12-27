OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Releases a Summary of 2021 Progress 

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has already developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted and the company has recently received its first gambling license whilst further license applications in other jurisdictions are pending.



On the 24th December 2021, Swifty CEO James Gibbons released a video summarising the company’s progress and updating on the 2022 roadmap. The company has developed its first two applications which are the Swifty Predictions app and the Swifty Wallet. Swifty Predictions has been developed in-house by the Swifty development team which employs 9 full time developers and numerous specialist consultants and contractors. In preparation for the official launch of the apps, the company is currently recruiting a further 5 members of staff in the domains of customer service, compliance, marketing, trading and support.

Recently, Swifty successfully completed the public beta testing of its Predictions app. After its first gambling license was approved earlier in December, the company is now nearing completion of its payment gateway and live data feed integration. It is also preparing the app for loading onto the Apple and Google Play stores for direct download to iOS and Android devices. The App will also have a web-based version for those users who may not be able to download the application to their mobile devices in certain countries where network providers may prohibit the downloads.

In conjunction with the product launch, Swifty will roll out a multi-million dollar advertising campaign once the payment gateway and live data feed integration is complete. The company has various sources of funding in place to optimise the campaign and product roll out. Swifty has confident ambitions to grow into a billion dollar business which will up-list onto a mainstream board such as Nasdaq as soon as is practically possible.

The main shareholders of Swifty Global are Nicolas Link as Chairman, James Gibbons as CEO and ILUS International Inc., a public company listed on the OTC markets. All are invested in the long-term future of Swifty and do not have any intention of selling their shares in the foreseeable future.

The first gambling license awarded to the company is the Curacao license. This provides the largest reach of potential gamblers globally as it includes access to most of Europe, Africa, South America and Canada. The company has already applied for its UK license and licenses in numerous US states. It is continuing to apply in every possible state in the USA, providing for an exciting 2022 as the licenses are granted one by one.

Swifty is also nearing the roll out of its Swifty Wallet with an integrated payment gateway and a virtual debit card. This will allow users to have an easy on and off ramp between Crypto Currencies and the Swifty Predictions app. The company will release an update video about the Swifty Wallet as it prepares for its launch in the next few weeks.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “It’s been a very exciting year for Swifty and I’m very proud of the team’s efforts, given what we have achieved in such a short time frame. I also want to thank our Shareholders and the 150 plus public beta testing participants for all their loyalty, support and feedback. We are extremely excited for the global rollout of the Swifty business in 2022.”

Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement

