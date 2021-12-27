Aveanna to Virtually Participate at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the JP Morgan Healthcare conference held on January 12th. The presentation will begin at 11:15 AM Eastern Time. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.



