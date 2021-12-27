Concentrix Closes Acquisition of PK

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced that it has closed its recently announced acquisition of PK, and the integration process is underway.



This transaction marks Concentrix’ first acquisition since becoming a publicly traded company. PK is a leading global CX digital design and engineering firm with over 5,000 staff across 20 cities in four countries. PK has been recognized and awarded worldwide for designing and engineering digital experiences at scale.

The acquisition supports Concentrix’ strategy of investing in digital transformation to deliver exceptional customer experiences and will further the company’s ability to scale digital capabilities faster while building excellence in key high growth areas of CX Design & Development, AI, Intelligent Automation and Customer Loyalty.

Speaking about the PK acquisition, Concentrix CEO and President Chris Caldwell said, “The incredible talent of our collective teams was a driving factor in this transaction, giving both businesses an opportunity to leverage new capabilities, attract top talent, and most importantly, continue to grow above market.”

As a result of this strategic transaction, the combination of these two leading providers uniquely brings together the best of digital CX solutions and services on a global scale.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 115 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

