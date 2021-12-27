SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. - ZEV

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Lightning eMotors’ stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021 following a de-SPAC transaction with GigCapital3. Then, on August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

On this news, Lightning eMotors’ stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 16.93%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

