Associa Desert Resort Management Hosts Golf Tournament To Support Charitable Initiatives

Palm Desert, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM) recently hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The event was held at Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert, CA. The upscale, 36-hole golf course was designed by Ted Robinson Jr. and features a variety of scenic lakes and waterfalls, beautifully manicured greens, and fairways framed by palm trees. Foursomes competed in a golf contest, raffle, silent auction, and an event grand prize. Participants also enjoyed breakfast and lunch while playing. A portion of the event proceeds supported Associa Cares, Animal Samaritans, and Shelter from the Storm.

“At DRM, our teams are committed to giving back and strengthening our wider communities as we provide expert customer service to our clients,” stated Mark Dodge, DRM president. “We maintain this focus by organizing fundraising events for the causes that mean the most to us and the communities we serve daily. We are proud to have hosted this event to support the work of Associa Cares, Animal Samaritans, and Shelter from the Storm.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

