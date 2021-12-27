ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Dec-21 - - - 21-Dec-21 133,729 €681.71 €91,164,249.49 22-Dec-21 - - - 23-Dec-21 104,404 €702.87 €73,382,042.74 24-Dec-21 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).