MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 December to 23 December 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 27,049 203.21 5,496,729 20 December 2021

21 December 2021

22 December 2021

23 December 2021 400

300

300

300 226.74

226.33

227.33

225.43 90,696

67,899

68,199

67,629 Accumulated under the programme 28,349 5,791,152

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 20 December to 23 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 103,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.33% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments