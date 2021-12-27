MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 20 December to 23 December 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|27,049
|203.21
|5,496,729
|20 December 2021
21 December 2021
22 December 2021
23 December 2021
|400
300
300
300
|226.74
226.33
227.33
225.43
|90,696
67,899
68,199
67,629
|Accumulated under the programme
|28,349
|5,791,152
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 20 December to 23 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 103,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.33% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments