MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 December to 23 December 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement27,049203.215,496,729
20 December 2021
21 December 2021
22 December 2021
23 December 2021		400
300
300
300		226.74
226.33
227.33
225.43		90,696
67,899
68,199
67,629
Accumulated under the programme28,349 5,791,152

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 20 December to 23 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 103,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.33% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

MTHH_Company Announcement 72_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (20 - 23 December 2021)