Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Announces Final Liquidating Distribution

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (formerly NYSE: EGIF) today announced its final liquidating distribution to its shareholders.



On or about December 31, 2021, the Fund will distribute $469,055.85, or $0.0683 per share, in a cash liquidating distribution to shareholders entitled to such distribution. Including the Fund’s four previously-announced distributions, this represents a return to shareholders of 94.3% of the Fund's net asset value per share as of May 27, 2020, the date the Fund entered liquidation. As disclosed previously, the Fund has borne various expenses since it entered liquidation, including in connection with managing and resolving certain contingent liabilities and other payment obligations. Those expenses constitute approximately $0.76 per share.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the sum of the liquidating distributions and the shareholder's tax basis in the shares of the Fund. The Fund does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

Until December 23, 2020, the Fund was a diversified, closed-end management investment company advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC. As of that date, the Fund was no longer subject to registration or regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

