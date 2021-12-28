AGRIFY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Agrify Corporation on Behalf of Agrify Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation (“Agrify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFY) on behalf of Agrify stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Agrify has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that “[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.” Further the report alleges that “Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]” and that “[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.”

On this news, Agrify’s common stock price fell sharply during intraday on December 16, 2021.

