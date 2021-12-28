INSTADOSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Instadose Pharma Corp. on Behalf of Instadose Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose” or the “Company”) (Other OTC: INSD) on behalf of Instadose stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Instadose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021.

