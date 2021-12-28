Dallas Sexual Assault Defense Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Creates Resource Explaining Sexual Assault vs Aggravated Sexual Assault in Texas

Dallas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Sex Crime Defense Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Creates Resource Explaining Sexual Assault vs. Aggravated Sexual Assault in Texas



The topic of sexual assault and related acts is frequently considered impolite to discuss. As a result, public knowledge of sexual assault is limited from all angles. In a new installment of a series of educational resources, Dallas sex crime defense lawyer Mick Mickelsen explains the legal side of sexual assault.

Sexual assault cases require unique legal expertise on the part of the defense because an accusation alone can damage the accused public reputation for life and even destroy aspects of their private life.

“While the American justice system guarantees that everyone accused of sexual assault is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the court of public opinion can pass judgment much more swiftly,” says Dallas Defense Attorney Mick Mickelsen, partner and cofounder at Broden & Mickelsen Attorneys At Law. “Tragically, wrongful convictions can and do happen, which can lead to an innocent person being convicted, incarcerated, and subject to other penalties.”

The article provides detailed information to answer the following common questions on sexual assault law:

How is sexual assault defined legally in Texas?

What are the penalties for sexual assault in Texas?

What is the difference between sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault in Texas?

What are aggravating factors in sexual assault cases?

What are the penalties for aggravated sexual assault in Texas?

Dallas Sexual Assault Defense Attorneys — Broden & Mickelsen

If you have been charged with a sexual offense in Texas, it is crucial to discuss your case with a criminal defense lawyer who has experience handling sex crimes cases. Broden & Mickelsen provides aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses accused of criminal offenses. The firm accomplishes this through its unique team approach to criminal defense, which involves both partners actively participating in the case.

To achieve a favorable resolution, Broden and Mickelsen evaluate each case individually and utilize all the resources available. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization has certified criminal defense attorneys Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen as experts in criminal law for trials and appeals.

