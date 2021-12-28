English Finnish

PRESS RELEASE: A major Governmental Entity in Europe chooses PrivX® from SSH

Helsinki, Finland

SSH announced today that a major Governmental Entity in Europe, following an in-depth trial program, has selected PrivX® as their Privileged Access Management Solution. The customer is a new win for SSH.

The annual deal value is EUR 0.9 million in subscription-based PrivX solution licenses for a large and highly connected systems environment.

“I am extremely pleased that we won this deal with this significant Governmental Entity. This win highlights the strength of SSH PrivX and our novel approach to Privileged Access Management” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

“PrivX has already proven to be a very competitive and capable product in financial, manufacturing, and software-as-service markets. Now we are further strengthening our presence among governmental customers. PrivX IT, OT and MSP editions have been well received among our existing and new large customers during this year. This major win further accelerates PrivX’s growth trajectory, SSH’s subscription revenue growth, and our recurring revenues enabling us to learn and further develop the product, solution, support, and services portfolios together with major customers in our key customer segments. This deal is the largest single PrivX win in our history and a significant milestone in our strategic efforts to increase PrivX deal sizes and diversify the operating environments where PrivX is the best-of-breed solution.” Dr. Tunkelo continues.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor, and control access to critical data according to pre-defined user group roles and privileges.”

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for various use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, provisioning access in IT/OT convergence between the production site and the cloud, protecting code repository access, and improving 3rd party access security both in interactive and application to application solutions.

