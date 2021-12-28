ANH grants extension of LLA47 exploration period

28 December 2021 | Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) is pleased to announce that the national E&P authority Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) in Colombia has granted an extension of 336 days for the LLA47 exploration license.

The extension has been issued pursuant to the provisions of Agreement No. 005/2021 of the ANH dated July 14, 2021 and applicable provisions of the E&P Contract entered into between Interoil and the ANH and is based upon events that affected activities in the block.

The new expiration date of the exploration period for LLA-47 is 9 January 2023.

The ANH has also indicated that upon the production of additional evidence by Interoil with respect to road blockages after July 2021, an additional extension could also be granted for such events.

The extension requested by the Company for the Altair license remains pending.

The Company shall continue working on the pending matters concerning the extension of exploration time periods for its ANH licenses.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina, and with headquarters in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



